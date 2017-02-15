Inside the Currency Market, 8 currency Pairs, 8 targets

Once Upper targets hit in Europe or America then shorts only for remainder day. I'm viewing this concept under the new Market structures since June 2016 as Long Europe and Short America or Short Europe and Long America. The central banks changed the structure to limit volatility. I add as well, Central banks are unfriendly to exchange rates. Yet the central banks give to the public trades every single trading day and its where my trader are derived therefore no stops needed, no charts, no faulty technical analysis needed. Frankly, technical analysis scares me. Trades are timed and friends know exactly what to do.

The key is to make productive use of time and profits but not to allow a pip to go by without profit. If it took 2 days to earn 100 pip profit yet 300 pips went by then productive use is not working. Failures than normal just before target. I add failure points to ensure

success on the correct price.

Upper Targets are established in Markets since 1898 and they are written in stone without ever a change in future. A price that breaks my lines must by Law go to Upper Target but under the new structure, we've seen more Failures than normal just before target. I add failure points to ensure success on the correct price.

I will post results after 10 am EST.

AUD/USD

Most important 0.7610 and 0.7560

Bottom. 0.7635 achieves by 0.7654 and 0.7643

Upper target 0.7695 to 0.7704, Way overbought here

Bottom channel 0.7610, 0.7616, 0.7623

AUD/EUR is 8th Pair but a special Pair for a friend yet special pair due to deep insights to AUD/USD and EUR/AUD as the driver of AUD/USD.

AUD/EUR

Most important 0.7126, 0.7135 and 0.7145

Bottom. 0.7216 achieves by 0.7234 and 0.7225

Upper target 0.7282, Caution Overbought here

Note Most important are bottom channel points

Overnight range 0.7249 to 0.7287.

USD/JPY

Most important 113.76 and 112.68

Bottom. 113.76 achieves by 114.10 and 113.99

Upper target 114.77

To target 114.64, Watch Continuation Fail point 114.51

Break 114.77 in days ahead then 115.00's easily

Trend up

NZD/USD

Most important 0.7198, 0.7180 and 0.7123

Bottom. 0.7143 achieves by 0.7162 and 0.7151

Upper target 0.7213,

Continuation Fail Point 0.7201

Note most important are strong breaks

Trend down

EUR/USD

Most important 1.0640 and 1.0672

Bottom. 1.0527 achieves by 1.0554 and 1.0541

Upper target 1.0632

Continuation Failure point 1.0602

To Target 1.0594, 1.0600, 1.0619 and 1.0640. Up Channel 1.0640

Trend down

EUR/JPY

Most important 120.19 and 119.93

Bottom. 120.37 achieves by 120.68 and 120.52

Upper target 121.42 Continuation Fail Point 121.38

To Target 121.06, 121.20, 121.34

GBP/USD

Most important 1.2413 and 1.2542

Bottom. 1.2404 achieves by 1.2435 and 1.2420

Upper target 1.2518

Continuation Fail 1.2498

GBP stuck 1.2413 to 1.2542 but trends begin 1.2644 and 1.2440. Don't feel bashful regards to stay away.

Trend down

GBP/JPY

Most important 140.26 an 139.88

Bottom. 141.82 achieves by 142.17 and 141.99

Upper target 142.92 Continuation Fail Point 142.88

I would play GBP/JPY from shorts only side