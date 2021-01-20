- Claims forecast to drop to 910,000 from 965,000.
- Prior week was a five-month high in requests for benefits.
- Continuing Claims expected to rise to 5.4 million from 5.271 million.
- High levels of layoffs predict weak or negative payrolls in January.
- California COVID-19 cases rise in spite of lockdown restrictions.
Initial Jobless claims are the focus of economic concerns in the United States as California's pandemic lockdown has crushed the recovering labor market.
Filings for unemployment benefits are forecast to drop to 910,000 in the January 15 week from 965,000 prior. Continuing claims are forecast to climb to 5.4 million from 5.271 million.
Initial Jobless Claims
Claims began to rise in the first week of December when they soared to 862,000 from 716,000 previous. By the end of the month the four-week moving average had jumped to 837,500 from 740,500 in November.
The increasing layoffs predicted, as they had in March, the collapse of job creation into losses for the first time since April. Non-farm Payrolls (NFP) shed 140,000 positions in December. The consensus forecast for NFP had been 71,000. The Janaury NFP numbers will be released on February 5.
California lockdown
The largest state economy continues to deteriorate under the strictest business and social restrictions in the country. Most of the state has been closed for more than a month, though compliance has been poor, with Los Angles and San Francisco under stay-at-home orders.
The business and social limitations and masking order have not had any appreciable impact on the number of virus diagnoses. While the latest case counts continue to rise hospitalizations have dropped 8.5% over the last 14 days and ICU use is down by a similar amount.
Because of the size of the Golden State economy, 14.7% of the nation's total, almost twice that of second place Texas, 8.5%, the lockdown and its attendant job losses is sufficient to skew the national claims and employment figures.
Nonfarm Payrolls
Job creation had been falling for months before it plunged into losses in December.
Nonfarm Payrolls
November's 336,000 new positions, while bolstered by the addition of 91,000 on revision, was still just half of the 660,000 average of September and October. Those two months in turn were less than half of the 1.627 million average of July and August. Keeping that logic the December payrolls should have been 155,000-175,000. The 300,000 swing is largely attributable to the California debacle, by far the worst in the nation.
Conclusion and the dollar
The dollar's modest recovery in January has been prompted by three factors. Treasury rates have gained their best levels since the pandemic. The incoming Biden administration is expected to launch a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package and the vaccine roll-out is predicted to permit a gradual resumption of normal economic life in the second quarter.
These trends have not been altered by the increase in claims or the collapse of job creation in December and perhaps January. Markets will remain focused on the second quarter.
When and if these hopes become statistical reality the dollar will rise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.21 as Biden becomes US President
EUR/USD is comfortably consolidating around 1.2100. Joe Biden has become the 46th US President, and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony. Wall Street at record highs.
GBP/USD retreats from new highs amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has fallen off the peak of 1.3719, the highest since 2018, amid fresh dollar strength. Optimism about the UK's vaccine campaign and lower cases boosted sterling earlier. The greenback awaiting Biden's first moves as President.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
The two policy initiatives from Biden that need to come true in order for rally to continue
The overall tone remains risk-on with traders hoping that the first one hundred days of Biden’s Presidency will yield tangible results on both the vaccination and stimulus fronts.
US Dollar Index: Upside target remains at 91.00
DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.