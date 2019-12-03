Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR seesaws around 21-day EMA amid trade/political fears

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Wednesday's close pivotal

USD/INR created an inside day candlestick pattern on Monday, signaling indecision in the market place. The candlestick pattern has weakened the immediate bullish view put forward by Friday's falling channel breakout.

A close above 71.81 (inside day's high) would imply the indecision or consolidation has ended with a bullish breakout. Put simply, it would signal a continuation of the rally from the Nov. 28 low of 71.2490 and open the doors for a convincing move above 72.00.

Read more ...

USD/INR seesaws around 21-day EMA amid trade/political fears

The USD/INR pair’s initial declines to 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) fails to last long as the quote recovers to 71.62 amid the initial hours of the Indian trading session on Tuesday.

Monday’s broad US dollar’s (USD) weakness and traders’ pricing for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate cut seem to exert downside pressure on the pair. On the contrary, the United States (US) driven challenges to the global trade mechanism, via threats to tariffs on the European Union (EU), China and South American nations, keep the prices under check.

Read more ...

USD/INR Overview Today last price 71.5998 Today Daily Change -0.0341 Today Daily Change %-0.05 -0.05 Today daily open 71.6339 Trends Daily SMA20 71.5895 Daily SMA50 71.2262 Daily SMA100 70.994 Daily SMA200 70.2363 Levels Previous Daily High 71.945 Previous Daily Low 71.5885 Previous Weekly High 71.8815 Previous Weekly Low 71.2255 Previous Monthly High 72.37 Previous Monthly Low 70.4975 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.7247 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.8088 Daily Pivot Point S1 71.4999 Daily Pivot Point S2 71.366 Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1434 Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8564 Daily Pivot Point R2 72.079 Daily Pivot Point R3 72.2129



