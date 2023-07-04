The U.S. markets are closed for Independence Day, but we just saw some fireworks in junior mining stocks. Will they rally independently from gold?
Every now and then, miners really do manage to move independently from gold price moves, but this is rare, as ultimately, mining stocks’ revenues (thus profits) depend on the prices of the metals that they mine or are looking for.
In those cases, it could be that it’s the strength of the market is so great that miners’ strong performance simply represents it – and it’s a bullish factor then.
However, in other cases, miners’ strength is very temporary and triggered by some sort of other event.
It's in The Context
How can one tell which approach is correct? By looking at the context.
- What happened beyond the price moves?
- What kind of volume accompanied the price moves?
- What happened on an intraday basis?
For example, yesterday, the GDXJ – a proxy for junior mining stocks – moved sharply higher. However, it’s doubtful that this rally will turn into something sustainable. Here’s why:
The above chart is based on hourly candlesticks, which means that it provides good trading insight into how the price performed on an intraday basis and what kind of volume accompanied each trading hour.
The price moved sharply higher, but there is something that accompanied that very final part of the rally that we haven’t seen in more than a month. And it completely changed the implications and the prediction for gold prices in July 2023.
Namely, at the very end of the session, the volume spiked. This might not seem like a big deal until you compare it to what happened in previous cases when the same thing happened. There were three such cases earlier this year, and I marked them (and the corresponding price action) with red arrows.
All three out of three cases were rallies that… Were followed by significant declines! The sharper and bigger the move higher, the bigger and more profound the decline followed.
And if this was the case, how can yesterday’s price performance be viewed as bullish?
Especially that GDXJ moved to its declining resistance line?
Gold's Resistance Line
And speaking of declining resistance lines, gold price moved to its own resistance as well.
The above chart shows just how tiny the recent upswing was.
Yes, gold moved higher after touching its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, but it also reversed after moving to the red dashed line. The upswing materialized on relatively low volume.
In other words, what we saw recently is just a “breather”.
All in all, the current outlook remains bearish, at least for the initial part of the month. We might see a bigger (possibly tradable – allowing us to cash in profits from the short positions) rebound as early as this (or next) week, though.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 amid thin trading
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range near 1.0900 on Tuesday. The lack of high-tier data releases and thin trading conditions on the US Independence Day holiday make it difficult for the pair to find direction ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2750
GBP/USD extended its daily recovery to a fresh daily high above 1.2730 in the American session on Tuesday. With stock and bond markets in the US remaining closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday, however, the pair struggles to stretch higher.
Gold consolidates gains below $1,930 in quiet day
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 on Tuesday. As trading volumes thin out due to the Independence Day holiday in the US, XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase during the American trading hours.
Could BTC make it to $35,000?
Bitcoin price seems to be coming out of its consolidation and heading higher very slowly. As BTC retests the $31,000 market, investors ponder if a retest of the $35,000 hurdle is likely.
After 17% spike, can RIVN stock uptrend last through July?
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock surged 17.4% on Monday to a more than four-month high on the back of delivery news that was strong enough to overshadow Tesla’s (TSLA) own Q2 delivery release.