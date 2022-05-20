Another day and another Commodity skyrockets to all-time record highs. That’s one of the most exciting hallmarks of the current Commodities Supercycle, that we find ourselves in right now!
This week, the energy markets took centre stage with Natural Gas prices surging back to all-time highs. Natural Gas price have now tripled since January – rallying from just under $3.50 to a current high of $8.54 – notching up a whopping gain of over 144%, so far this year.
Elsewhere in the energy markets, Crude Oil prices also started the week on a tear, surging to their highest level since March – in anticipation of higher demand as China – the world’s largest importer of crude began easing coronavirus-related restrictions.
Expectations are now running high, that the Oil market may see an identical V-shape recovery in demand as seen in 2020 when China ended lockdown. That event triggered an historic bull run taking Oil prices from sub $40 a barrel in April 2020 to a decade high of almost $140 a barrel in April 2022. That's a record-breaking gain of more than 450%, in the last two years.
The bullish momentum has also split over into other commodities with Aluminium, Copper, Nickel, Gold, Silver, Palladium and Zinc prices soaring to fresh monthly and multi-year highs.
Over the past few years, the world has experienced an escalating series of disruptions from the U.S-China trade war, the Covid-19 pandemic, global lockdowns, Russia's war with Ukraine to dueling economic sanctions and export controls.
The cumulative effects of these crises is fuelling an unstoppable Commodity Supercycle sending everything from the metals, energies to agriculture markets skyrocketing and positioning the entire sector as one of the most lucrative asset classes of this year, if not this decade.
As Commodity prices continue to surge, so has Wall Street’s interest.
Throughout this year, a long list of leading Wall Street banks from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan to Bank of America have described commodities as their “preferred asset class over the next decade”.
This month, Warren Buffett, who is arguably the world's most successful investor also joined that list.
Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting, Buffett revealed that his biggest investment ever with a market value of over $51 billion is riding on the Commodities Supercycle.
In the words of Buffett, “the Commodity and Energy markets right now, represent one of the greatest generational opportunities of our lifetime, not to be missed.”
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0550 as dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction in the American session and retreated to the 1.0550 area. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the dollar is staging a rebound with the US Dollar Index rising above 103.00 and forcing the pair to edge lower.
GBP/USD consolidates its weekly gains below 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday with the dollar staying resilient against its rivals. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to snap a four-week losing streak.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,840
Gold came under modest bearish pressure in the American session on Friday and dropped below $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays quiet above 2.8%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses ahead of the weekend.
Bitcoin price will bounce to $36,000, but what happens next will leave you shocked
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next. Does the possibility for a cat bounce make sense?
PANW shows bullish reversal chart pattern after earnings beat
PANW stock benefits from continued strong revenue growth. Palo Alto Networks now nearly services half of the Global 2000. PANW stock is showing a bullish reversal pattern on its daily chart.