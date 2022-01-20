Market sentiment is mixed. There is a certain will to buy a dip in US indices, yet the aggressive hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) pricing doesn’t allow the appetite to get restored. It results in hectic pricing as the US yields go up.
The US 2-year yield advanced past the 1%, while the US 10-year yield slightly retreated from the 1.90% mark.
The actual market pricing factors in the possibility of a 50bp rate hike in the US in March. The idea of 50bp-hike opens the door for more aggressive pricing on the yields, and that could continue weighing on the investor mood, if the focus remains heavily on the rates.
The sharp rise in US yields is the number one reason pushing the stock indices lower since the start of this year, and the major indices are much more vulnerable to interest rate hikes now than they were before, because the Big Tech has an increased weight in the indices, and they are vulnerable to rate hikes.
Nasdaq is set to test its 200-DMA, near the 15000 mark, and the S&P500 stepped into the bearish consolidation zone, having cleared the 100-DMA support at yesterday’s slide.
Limited risk appetite and mounting tensions between Ukraine and Russia support a rise in gold prices despite the rising US yields. The price of an ounce rallied almost $40 in two sessions, but the gold bulls could well bump into a solid resistance within the $1850/1860 band.
Ukraine-Russia tensions, combined with OPEC+ struggle to revive output are also giving an extra push to the oil bulls. In fact, the low oil output decreases the cushion of spare supply, which is now expected to dive to a 4-year low by July. And the periods of lower cushion tend to have a positive impact on oil prices. Yesterday, US crude flirted with the $88pb mark. It is no longer a matter of if, but a matter of when the price will reach the $100pb mark. That’s good news for energy stocks, but bad news for inflation, and the Fed hawks, and the US yields and the overall market sentiment.
Strong earnings are the only hope for the equity bulls in the short run. The bank earnings have been strong, but not perfect. Big banks have diverging forecasts regarding the future. Some expect that the rising interest rates will increase their profitability while others see inflation as a threat to profits.
Netflix will be the first FAANG stock to reveal its Q4 results. The expectations are soft amid reports of slowing download trends in December across all regions, which could hit the subscription growth, a key metric of performance for Netflix. The tech stocks don’t have the luxury of deceiving their investors at an environment of rising Fed expectations, so a softer-than-expected set of results could further hammer the investor appetite.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, approaches 0.1300
The shared currency is among the weakest dollar’s rivals. EUR/USD trades around 1.1320 and is near its weekly low. Elsewhere, the greenback weakened after soft US employment-related figures and as stocks rallied.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as dollar fails to capitalize on US data
GBP/USD tested 1.3600 earlier in the day but managed to stage a recovery in the early American session. The greenback is having a hard time gathering strength as investors assess the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold bulls looking for a re-test of November high at 1,877.15
Gold resumed its advance after a short-lived consolidative stage, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,847.92 a troy ounce. The dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the US released mixed economic figures.
Facebook and Instagram join the NFT mania
NFTs exploded in popularity in 2021, driving Meta to offer users the feature to create, display and sell digital collectibles and art on its social media platforms. Meta is developing the feature to enable the multi-billion userbase to delve into NFTs.
Are equities the markets' canary? Premium
Equities have had a difficult New Year. Interest rates are rising, growth is looking dicey and covid's grip on the global economy and market psychology is unflinching. Join our analysts for an examination of this most unsettled moment in the global economy.