- Gold staged a decisive rebound following the bearish action seen in the first half of the week.
- XAU/USD technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.
- Investors await US inflation data while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
Gold (XAU/USD) suffered heavy losses at the beginning of the week as a combination of factors triggered a broad market selloff. The metal, however, recovered sharply in the second half of the week and stabilized comfortably above $2,400. Market participants await July inflation data from the US for the next directional clue.
Gold fluctuates wildly as investors adapt to a changing market environment
Gold failed to benefit from escalating geopolitical tensions at the beginning of the week and declined sharply. The unwinding of Japanese Yen (JPY) carry trade, growing fears over a recession in the US and heightened concerns about a deepening conflict in the Middle East triggered a global market selloff on Monday, causing a variety of financial assets, except for the JPY, to suffer heavy losses.
After losing more than 1% on Monday, Gold struggled to find a foothold on Tuesday. Although many assets retraced a portion of Monday’s decline, XAU/USD continued to push lower as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a decisive rebound, rising nearly 3% on a daily basis.
Gold managed to limit its losses on Wednesday but investors’ focus shifted to risk-sensitive assets on easing concerns over a continuation of the unwinding of the JPY carry trade. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida noted that they will refrain from hiking the policy rate when markets are unstable, noting they must maintain the current degree of monetary easing for the time being.
In the absence of high-impact data releases and fresh geopolitical developments, XAU/USD attracted technical buyers after rising above $2,400 early Thursday and continued to stretch higher on Friday.
Gold investors could take large positions based on US inflation data
Next week’s economic calendar will feature July inflation data from the US. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is forecast to rise 0.2% on a monthly basis and the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is also seen increasing 0.2% in the same period. On a yearly basis, the headline CPI inflation is forecast to edge lower to 2.9% from 3% in June.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a more-than-50% probability of a 50 basis points (bps) Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. In case the monthly core CPI rises more than forecast, investors could reassess the probability of a 50 bps cut in September and help the USD gather strength with the immediate reaction. On the flip side, a reading at or below the market expectation in this data could weigh on the USD, opening the door for another leg higher in XAU/USD.
On Thursday, the US Census Bureau will publish the monthly Retail Sales data for July. After remaining unchanged in June, Retail Sales are forecast to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis. Although this data is usually ignored by investors, a significant diversion from the market consensus could impact the USD’s valuation in the near term. A noticeable increase could ease concerns over a recession in the US and weigh on XAU/USD by supporting the USD, while a negative print could have the opposite effect.
In the meantime, market participants will continue to pay close attention to headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict. Generally, Gold becomes one of the go-to assets when geopolitical tensions escalate. This past week’s action, however, showed that other factors have been causing traditional inter-market correlations to weaken. Hence, it might be risky to bet on a Gold rally even if next week’s developments point to a deepening crisis in the Middle East.
Gold technical outlook
After briefly falling below 50 on Tuesday, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the XAU/USD daily chart rose toward 60 in the second half of the week, reflecting sellers’ hesitancy. On the upside, $2,470-$2,480 (mid-point of the ascending regression channel coming from mid-February, static level) aligns as the first resistance area before $2,500 (psychological level). In case Gold stabilizes above $2,500 and confirms that level as support, the upper limit of the ascending regression channel coming from mid-February could be seen as the next bullish target at around $2,580.
On the downside, immediate support is located at $2,410-$2,400 (20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), psychological level) before $2,370 (50-day SMA) and $2,350 (100-day SMA).
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index ex Food & Energy (MoM)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as the Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The MoM print compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month.The CPI Ex Food & Energy excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.2%
Previous: 0.1%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates above 1.0900 as volatility subsides
EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow channel above 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Major equity indexes recover from opening lows, limiting the US Dollar's gains and allowing the pair to hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2750 area as USD struggles to gather strength
GBP/USD regains its traction and trades near 1.2750 following an earlier decline. As the market mood remains cautious ahead of the weekend, however, the pair struggles to gather further bullish momentum and remains on track to post weekly losses.
Gold climbs to $2,430 area as US yields push lower
Following a quiet European session, Gold (XAU/USD) gains traction in the American session and trades near$2,430. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.95%, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Bitcoin could decline following retest of key resistance level
Bitcoin's price retests the key resistance zone at $62,066, and rejection may continue to drive its downtrend. Ethereum's price experiences a brief rise before a potential downtrend continues.
Week ahead – US CPI to test market nerves, RBNZ might cut rates
The panic about the US economy being on the verge of a recession has mostly eased but markets remain jittery. Investors see a real risk that the Fed’s delay in cutting rates has made a downturn inevitable.