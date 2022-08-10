XAU/USD grinds rising trendline

Gold rallies as the market awaits US inflation data. A break above the 30-day moving average has helped the recovery gain traction. A rising trendline from late July indicates a bullish bias. The latest pullback found support over 1765, confirming that short-term sentiment remains upbeat. A break above 1795 could bring back momentum buyers and push the bid towards 1814. 1855 at the start of the June sell-off is a major level where the bears could be expected to double down. 1785 is the first support in case of a retracement.

EUR/JPY continues to recover

The euro climbs as traders bet on a 50bp move by the ECB in September. On the daily chart, the directional bias is still up after it bounced off the floor at 133.50. A break above 137.30 forced some sellers out, leaving the door open for an extended rally. 138.90 on the 30-day moving average is the next hurdle and its breach could attract more followers in an attempt to push towards the recent peak at 142.00. 137.10 has turned into a demand zone and the psychological level of 135.00 would be a second line of defence.

FTSE 100 stays upbeat

The FTSE 100 edged higher supported by financial and commodity stocks. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart shows an acceleration in the rally. As the index grinds a rising trendline, the optimism is likely to attract more buying interest. 7560 at the origin of the June sell-off is a key resistance where the price action may start to struggle under the weight of profit-taking and fresh selling. However, if the bulls manage to lift the triple top at 7650, they could resume the rally in the medium-term. 7450 is an important support.