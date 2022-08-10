XAU/USD grinds rising trendline
Gold rallies as the market awaits US inflation data. A break above the 30-day moving average has helped the recovery gain traction. A rising trendline from late July indicates a bullish bias. The latest pullback found support over 1765, confirming that short-term sentiment remains upbeat. A break above 1795 could bring back momentum buyers and push the bid towards 1814. 1855 at the start of the June sell-off is a major level where the bears could be expected to double down. 1785 is the first support in case of a retracement.
EUR/JPY continues to recover
The euro climbs as traders bet on a 50bp move by the ECB in September. On the daily chart, the directional bias is still up after it bounced off the floor at 133.50. A break above 137.30 forced some sellers out, leaving the door open for an extended rally. 138.90 on the 30-day moving average is the next hurdle and its breach could attract more followers in an attempt to push towards the recent peak at 142.00. 137.10 has turned into a demand zone and the psychological level of 135.00 would be a second line of defence.
FTSE 100 stays upbeat
The FTSE 100 edged higher supported by financial and commodity stocks. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart shows an acceleration in the rally. As the index grinds a rising trendline, the optimism is likely to attract more buying interest. 7560 at the origin of the June sell-off is a key resistance where the price action may start to struggle under the weight of profit-taking and fresh selling. However, if the bulls manage to lift the triple top at 7650, they could resume the rally in the medium-term. 7450 is an important support.
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing
The AUD/USD pair retreats from a 2-month high of 0.7108, but holds on to substantial gains. Softer than anticipated US inflation brought relief to financial markets, boosting high-yielding assets.
EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking
The EUR/USD pair losses steam as market players book profits, and trades in the 1.0290 price zone. Optimism about receding US inflation temporarily overshadowed the European energy crisis.
Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment
Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.
