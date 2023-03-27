For more analysis on other markets check our Elliott wave video below, where we covered, FX, CRUDE, SP500, DAX and even cryptos.

After strong and deep decline to 1800 back in February, metal is now once again turning bullish as yields are coming down with the USD. We have seen a strong move towards 2k, where the market slowed down, possibly for a new corrective pullback; ideally wave four that is now at first support here near 1940, so watch out for a continuation higher within wave 5 soon.

By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.