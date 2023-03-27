After strong and deep decline to 1800 back in February, metal is now once again turning bullish as yields are coming down with the USD. We have seen a strong move towards 2k, where the market slowed down, possibly for a new corrective pullback; ideally wave four that is now at first support here near 1940, so watch out for a continuation higher within wave 5 soon.
For more analysis on other markets check our Elliott wave video below, where we covered, FX, CRUDE, SP500, DAX and even cryptos.
