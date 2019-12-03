Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz

Gold: the key will now be how far the bulls can take a recovery [Video]
The selling pressure through the US dollar into yesterday afternoon allowed gold to claw back much of the earlier lost ground. It turned what looked to be a renewed corrective session into a move which now just further clouds the outlook for gold. In recent sessions, we have been considering the reaction of traders as they returned from Thanksgiving. Read more...
Gold Technical Analysis: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz
Gold daily chart
Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
Gold four-hour chart
The metal left the 50 and 100 SMAs behind and seems headed towards the 1480 resistance near the 200 SMA. The 1465 level is becoming support. Read more...
Gold Bulls Still Need To Prove Themselves
The below is the weekly chart of the XAU/USD price. Yesterday saw a large sell off in the risk-on assets. One would expect gold, as a safe haven, to be a direct beneficiary of this decline. However, the precious metal bulls still need to prove themselves. We note that gold’s RSI is moving from a relative oversold level (green rectangle) and beginning to normalise. It’s fairly shallow for an oversold level but this is because of the previous strong impulse move up from June to August i.e. the recent pullback in gold may be overdone on a relative basis.
There is all the reasons for market participants to start reallocating capital to the havens. The risk-on market rallied on the basis that a phase one deal will be concluded. Reada more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
Cryptocurrencies: No visibility in a highly hazardous environment
Opposite technical signals blind the field of vision in a complex environment. Moving averages and price action point to declines in the short term. Technical indicators hint bullish crosses in the Top 3 cryptocurrencies.
Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz
The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session. Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY
US President Trump keeps menacing several countries with tariffs. Equities extend their collapse, Wall Street set to open at almost a one-month lows. USD/JPY pressuring 108.80 support, room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level.