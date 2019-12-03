Gold Technical Analysis: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session.
  • The key resistance to watch is the 1480 level.
 

Gold daily chart

 
Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). 
  

Gold four-hour chart 

 
The metal left the 50 and 100 SMAs behind and seems headed towards the 1480 resistance near the 200 SMA. The 1465 level is becoming support. 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1473.1
Today Daily Change 10.08
Today Daily Change % 0.69
Today daily open 1463.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.91
Daily SMA50 1484.7
Daily SMA100 1485.46
Daily SMA200 1402.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1465.04
Previous Daily Low 1454.05
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1458.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1460.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 1456.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 1449.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 1445.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 1467.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 1471.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 1478.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

