FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold Modestly changed to $1475 as markets turn cautious ahead of US NFP

ANALYSIS |

Gold Technical Analysis: Below 200-bar SMA inside monthly rising trend-channel

Gold prices again step back from 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) while declining to $1,475.60 ahead of Friday’s European session. The yellow metal also follows a one-month-old rising channel formation.

With this, the quote is likely to retest 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of November month drop, at $1,472.30 whereas late-November high around $1,466.60 and the channel’s support close to $1,456.30 could question sellers next.

Read more ...

Gold: Modestly changed to $1475 as markets turn cautious ahead of US NFP

Gold fails to extend the previous day’s recovery while trading near $1475/76 amid Friday’s Asian session. That said, the yellow metal registers failures to close beyond 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for the third consecutive day. However, traders turn cautious ahead of the key catalysts and prefer waiting over taking trades off-late.

Despite the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s repeated attempts to appease market players about the phase-one details, investors seem to lose interest in the headlines from the Trump administration. The reason could be found in recently contrasting statements, reducing odds of any deal and showing hardships in negotiations, from global media and China.

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1475.88
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1475.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.11
Daily SMA50 1482.46
Daily SMA100 1486.95
Daily SMA200 1404.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1480.39
Previous Daily Low 1472.9
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1477.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1475.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 1472.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 1468.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 1464.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 1479.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1487.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Analysis feed

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/UDS clings onto 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP

EUR/UDS clings onto 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP

EUR/USD is holding onto gains around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 180,000 jobs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holding onto gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD holding onto gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, holding onto gains as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP

Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP

Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.

Read more

Gold: Below 200-bar SMA inside monthly rising trend-channel

Gold: Below 200-bar SMA inside monthly rising trend-channel

Gold prices again step back from 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) while declining to $1,475.60 ahead of Friday’s European session. The yellow metal also follows a one-month-old rising channel formation.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Under pressure, eyes 50-day MA support

USD/JPY: Under pressure, eyes 50-day MA support

USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.64, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at the downward sloping 5-day moving average resistance of 108.78. The anti-risk Yen is looking to gain ground despite the 0.10% gain in the S&P 500 index.

USD/JPY News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures