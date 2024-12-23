Gold price holds recovery from monthly lows due to year-end unwinding.

The US Dollar bounces after Friday’s profit-taking slide, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields.

Gold price remains a ‘sell-on-bounce’ trade while below 21-day SMA and amid bearish daily RSI

Gold price is looking to extend its recovery from monthly lows into a third day on Monday as buyers hold their grip above the $2,600 mark. However, the further upside appears elusive amid a broad US Dollar (USD) bounce and a pause in the decline of US Treasury bond yields.

Will Gold price extend its recovery momentum?

Markets cashed in on their USD long positions on Friday, taking the excuse of a slight cooldown in the monthly US headline Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for November. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge showed an increase of just 0.1% from October, missing the forecast for a 0.2% growth while the headline PCE Price Index rose 0.1% over the month in November versus the 0.2% increase expected.

This is because the odds for a January interest rate pause by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) remained at around 90% following Wednesday’s hawkish Fed rate cut decision, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool show.

The US central bank lowered policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50% range last week, as widely expected. However, the Fed’s Statement of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called Dot Plot, predicted two quarter-percentage-point rate reductions by the end of 2025. That is half a percentage point less in policy easing next year than officials anticipated as of September.

The US Dollar corrected in sync with the US Treasury bond yields, allowing the non-yielding Gold price extend its upswing from monthly lows of $2,583.

In Monday’s trading so far, Gold price clings to recent gains as USD buyers jump back on the bids, with traders preferring to hold the buck heading into the Christmas holiday break.

The ongoing geopolitical conflict between Israel and Gaza and anticipation of potential protectionism by US President-elect Donald Trump underpin the haven demand for the US Dollar, making the USD-denominated Gold price more expensive for foreign buyers.

Gold traders will likely take cues from the broader market sentiment before placing fresh bets on the bright metal.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The short-term technical outlook for Gold price remains more or less the same as the downside bias remains intact, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding below the 50 level.

Recapturing the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $2,645 on a daily closing basis is critical to reversing the downtrend. Acceptance above that level will call for a test of the 50-day SMA at $2,669.

Further up, the $2,700 mark will challenge the bearish commitments.

If the recovery fades, Gold sellers retest the 100-day SMA resistance-turned-support at $2,610, below which the monthly low of $2,583 will be threatened.

On a sustained downside, the November 15 and 14 lows at $2,555 and $2,537, respectively, could come into play.