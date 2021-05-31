Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum

- Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops.
- The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived.
- Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround on Friday and rallied over $25 from three-day lows, around the $1,882 region. The US core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – jumped 3.1% YoY in April and validated the higher inflation narrative. This, in turn, fueled speculations that the Fed might be forced to tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later and prompted some selling around the non-yielding yellow metal.
The initial market reaction, however, turned out to be short-lived as the markets were braced for something worse. Mover, investors seem convinced with the Fed's stubbornly dovish view that recent price pressures should prove temporary. This was evident from a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which acted as a headwind for the US dollar and provided a goodish lift to the dollar-denominated commodity.
The momentum pushed the precious metal back above the $1,900 mark and seemed rather unaffected by the risk-on rally in the equity markets, which tends to undermine the safe-haven XAU/USD. Nevertheless, the precious metal ended the week on a positive note and inched back closer to multi-month tops, around the $1,910 region during the Asian session on Monday, though lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Given that markets in Britain and the United States are closed for a holiday, relatively thin liquidity might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside for the commodity. Investors might also prefer to stay on the sidelines and look forward to the release of the US monthly jobs report on Friday for a fresh directional impetus. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment might assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying on Friday favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. A subsequent move beyond monthly swing highs, around the $1,912-13 region will reaffirm the positive outlook and push the commodity to an intermediate resistance near the $1,930 area. The momentum could further get extended towards the next major hurdle near the $1,960-65 supply zone.
On the flip side, the $1,900-$1,895 area might now protect the immediate downside ahead of Friday’s swing lows, around the $1,882 region. This is followed by support near the $1,870-68 horizontal support, which if broken decisively might prompt some long-unwinding trade. The metal might then accelerate the fall further towards the $1,852-50 support zone. Any further decline might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the very important 200-day SMA, around the $1,845-44 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
Gold bulls take control at the start of the week
Gold (XAU/USD) has started out the week on the bid, travelling from a low of $1,902.62 to a high of $1,908.80, near 0.2% higher putting the bulls firmly on course for a higher high for the sessions ahead in accordance with the following technical analysis ...
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.