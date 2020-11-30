Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to $1750 amid coronavirus vaccine-driven optimism

- Economic optimism by vaccine progress hurts gold’s safe-haven allure.
- Gold’s 1H chart points to more pain but a bounce cannot be ruled out.
- Gold remains a good selling opportunity on recovery attempts.
Gold (XAU/USD) remains exposed to further downside risks heading into the critical NFP week this Monday, especially after the metal breached the $1800 threshold and closed the week below that level. Gold eroded 4.5% over the week while on track to book the worst month in four months. The spot has lost over $300 since it reached record highs of $2075 in August.
Early Monday, gold witnessed a fresh 15-pips drop and renewed four-month troughs at $1765, as the sell-off resumed amid ongoing optimism surrounding the coronavirus vaccine optimism, suggesting a swifter global economic rebound next year. The economic optimism dulls gold’s safe-haven allure. Further, US banking giants – Citi and Goldman Sachs lowered their gold-price forecasts for 2021, which also collaborates with the weakness in the metal.
In the day ahead, gold could take cues from the second-tier US Pending Homes Sales data and sentiment on Wall Street.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that gold could attempt a rebound from multi-month lows, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is heavily oversold at 25.46. The confluence of the daily high and bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1790 could limit the bounce.
Overall, the risks remain skewed to the downside, as the price has breached the week-long descending trendline support at $1771. The next relevant downside target is seen at $1758, the July 2 high. The $1750 psychological level will be the level to beat for the bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
