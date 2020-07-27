Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits fresh record highs near $1950, what’s next?

- Gold bulls in complete control amid US-China escalation.
- USD sell-off extends amid coronavirus-led economic recovery woes.
- Oversold daily RSI calls for a correction in the near-term.
- Buyers still remain hopeful ahead of US Durable Goods data.
Having settled last week just above the $1900 mark, Gold (XAU/USD) kicked-off the Fed week with a bang, hitting a fresh life-time high at $1944.76. Stops got likely triggered on a break above the previous record high of $1921.14, which called for a quick $25 rally. The traditional safe-haven extends its one-week-long rally, mainly underpinned by the US-China escalation over the consular closures and coronavirus resurgence in the US. The continued rise in the virus spread across the US weighs on the economic recovery prospects keep the US dollar under pressure. Meanwhile, concerns over the impending US stimulus package also dent the sentiment around the greenback.
From a broader perspective, gold continues to benefit from the aggressive monetary easing adopted by global central banks to tackle the virus impact. The US Treasury yields tumble amid an unprecedented level of money-printing, making the non-yielding gold more attractive.
Looking ahead, the bright metal is expected to take cues from the sentiment on the global stocks and US dollar price-action ahead of fresh virus stats and Durable Good Orders release due out from the US. Also, the US stimulus progress will be closely followed ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision due later on Wednesday.
Short-term technical outlook
Gold: Daily chart
As observed in the daily chart, the price quickly pulled back after reaching all-time highs, thanks to the oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI) conditions. The RSI inches higher at 86 levels, calling for a further retracement.
The price could test the previous record high at $1921.14 on its move lower. The next downside target is seen at $1906.68, Friday’s high.
The daily low and the round number of $1900 will be the level to beat for the bears.
Alternatively, the bullish momentum will now regain momentum only on a break above the $1950 psychological level if the buyers surpass the latest record high.
Gold bulls have the $2000 mark on their radar, which will emerge as a big milestone in the history of gold trading.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1930.18
|Today Daily Change
|29.03
|Today Daily Change %
|1.53
|Today daily open
|1901.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1810.85
|Daily SMA50
|1762.86
|Daily SMA100
|1708.41
|Daily SMA200
|1617.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1906.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1881.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1906.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.86
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1897.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1891.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1886.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1871.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1861.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1911.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1921.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1936.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
