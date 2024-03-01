Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a weekly close above $2,050 and US ISM PMI

Share:

Gold price sits at four-week highs of $2,051, eyeing a second straight weekly gain.

US Dollar keeps the red with the Treasury yields after soft US Core PCE inflation data.

Gold price confirmed a pennant breakout on the daily chart on Thursday.

Gold price is consolidating near four-week highs of $2,051, gathering pace for the next push higher. A renewed weakness in the US Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields is prompting Gold buyers to take a breather ahead of another top-tier US economic data in the ISM Manufacturing PMI due later on Friday. ahead of the all-important data due later in the day.

Gold price eyes US ISM PMI for further upside

The US Dollar is seeing a fresh selling interest against its major counterparts after two straight days of gains, as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot on the final trading day of the week. Sluggish performance in the US Treasury bond yields could be also attributed to the underlying downbeat tone around the Greenback.

Gold price is holding its three-day winning streak amid a broadly softer US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields, also benefiting from the improvement in the Chinese services and manufacturing sector activity, as shown by the latest data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Caixin. China is the world’s top Gold consumer.

The NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.4 in February versus 50.7 in January, stronger than the estimation of 50.8. Further, China's Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in February when compared to the January reading of 50.8, above the market consensus of 50.6.

Gold price rose more than 0.50% in Thursday’s North American trading after the release of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (PCE) Index, which was aligned with estimates of 2.8% YoY in January but eased from December’s 2.9% increase. Softening of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge toward its 2.0% target briefly knocked down the US Dollar while sending Gold price to the key $2,050 threshold.

However, the upside in the Gold price was contained by the hawkish commentaries from the Fed policymakers. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the recent data shows the road back to the central bank’s 2% inflation goal will be “bumpy.” Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, also speaking Thursday, said he expects rate cuts later this year but didn’t specify when.

Looking ahead, the focus remains on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and the end-of-the-week flows for fresh trading impetus in Gold price. The ISM PMI data will help shed more light on the Fed’s timing of the interest rate cut.

Markets are currently pricing in just about a 20% chance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could begin easing rates in May, much lower than an over 90% chance a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. For the June meeting, the probability of a rate cut now stands at about 65%.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily– chart

As observed on the daily chart, Gold price confirmed an upside break from a symmetrical triangle on Thursday after closing above the $2,034 key resistance.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding comfortably above the midline, suggesting that there is more room for the upside.

The immediate resistance is now seen at the four-week high of $2,051, acceptance above which on a daily closing basis could initiate a fresh uptrend toward the static resistance of $2,065.

Further up, the $2,070 round level will be put to the test.

On the other side, the initial demand area is seen at the previous two-week highs of $2,041, below which the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,034 will be challenged.

If Gold sellers manage to find a strong foothold below the latter, the 21-day SMA at $2,025 will be next on sellers’ radars.

Further down, the 100-day SMA at $2,014 could offer some temporary support to Gold buyers.