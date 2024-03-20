XAU/USD Current price: $2,157.78
- The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy in the American afternoon.
- Investors will focus on the Summary of Economic Projections and potential rate cuts for 2024.
- XAU/USD seesaws around $2,155, neutral ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision.
Spot Gold remains confined to a tight intraday range on Wednesday, hovering around the $2,155 mark. The US Dollar advanced throughout the first half of the day but reversed gains with Wall Street’s opening as investors await the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep rates on hold, with investors focusing on whether the dot pot or Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) will still suggest three rate cuts this year as it did in March.
The pivot in monetary policy following aggressive tightening has taken much longer than initially anticipated. Market players began pricing in the end of the tightening cycle over a year ago. But Fed officials have managed to keep them waiting. Inflation has indeed receded, but not enough to fall within the Fed’s goal of around 2%. Policymakers have been cautious about the inflation and growth-related risks and decided to adopt the “higher-for-longer” stance, meaning keeping rates at current levels for as long as possible.
Moving forward, Chairman Jerome Powell and co. seemed more optimistic in December, delivering a dot plot with three potential rate cuts for this year. Investors rushed to price March as the date for the first, but resilient growth, stubborn inflation and a still-tight labour market erased such hope. Ahead of the upcoming announcement, markets are betting the first trim will take place in June. Furthermore, speculative interest is now considering the Fed may deliver just two cuts this year. The news, while discouraging, is already priced in.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD is little changed for a third consecutive day but holding above a Fibonacci support, the 23.6% retracement of the $1,984.03/$2,195.22 rally at $2,145.17. In the daily chart, the risk remains skewed to the upside, as technical indicators barely corrected extreme overbought conditions but hold within overbought territory. At the same time, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heads firmly north, converging with the 38.2% retracement of the aforementioned rally at $2,114.53, a critical support area and a potential bearish target.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is neutral. The pair seesaws around a mildly bearish 20 SMA, although the 100 and 200 SMAs head sharply higher, well below the current level. Finally, technical indicators remain stuck around their midlines, lacking directional strength.
Support levels: 2,145.10 2,134.70 2,123.60
Resistance levels: 2,163.40 2,176.50 2,195.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
