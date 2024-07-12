- Gold price pulls back to $2,400 early Friday, having hit fresh two-month highs at $2,425 on Thursday.
- The US Dollar rebounds with Treasury bond yields after softer US CPI data spiked September Fed rate cut bets.
- The USD/JPY recovery post-FX intervention also supports the Greenback.
- Gold price remains a ‘buy-the-dips’ trade amid the bullish technical setup on the daily chart.
Gold price is reversing to test the $2,400 threshold early Friday, staging a minor pullback from a new two-month top set at $2,425 on Thursday. Traders now look forward to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data and looming risks of more Japanese forex (FX) market intervention for the next push higher in Gold price.
Gold price consolidates weekly gains
Gold price is on track to witness a third consecutive week of gains, sitting at its highest level since May. Despite the latest pullback Gold price remains exposed to upside risks, as a September interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is almost a done deal after the softer-than-expected June US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on Thursday.
The US CPI climbed 3.0% YoY in June, slowing from a 3.3% increase in May and below the 3.1% expected print. Meanwhile, the annual core CPI inflation dipped to 3.3% in the same period, against the market consensus of 3.4%. On a monthly basis, CPI fell 0.1% while core CPI rose 0.1%. Both readings fell short of expectations.
Bets for a September Fed rate cut spiked to above 90% following the dismal US inflation data, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, compared to a 74% chance seen pre-CPI release. The US Dollar was slammed alongside the US Treasury bond yields, in the aftermath of the US inflation data, with the pain exacerbated by the USD/JPY sell-off.
The Japanese Yen rallied hard, as the US CPI gloom was joined by Japan’s forex market intervention, smashing USD/JPY over 300 pips in a matter of an hour. Against this backdrop, Gold price stormed through the $2,400 barrier to hit the highest level in two months.
In the day ahead, Gold price could see an extension of the corrective downside if the US Dollar recovery gathers traction. However, traders will likely remain wary ahead of the US PPI inflation report and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations, which could reinforce fresh selling around the US Dollar. This, in turn, could trigger a fresh leg higher in Gold price. The end-of-the-week flows could also play a pivot role in the Gold price action.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The short-term technical outlook for Gold price continues to suggest a retest of the all-time highs at $2,450, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds its position well above the 50 level.
Adding credence to the bullish potential, the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is on the verge of crossing the 50-day SMA from below, which if realized on a daily closing basis will confirm a Bull Cross and revive the Gold price upside.
Gold buyers need to yield a decisive break above the two-month high of $2,425 to retake the record highs of $2,450.
On the downside, if the pullback gains momentum, Gold price could face immediate support at the previous week’s high near $2,390.
The next bearish target is seen at the previous day’s low of $2,371, below which the $2,350 psychological level will come into play.
All in all, Gold price remains a good buying opportunity on every pullback.
(This story was corrected on July 12 at 07:41 GMT to say that "the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is on the verge of crossing the 50-day SMA from below, which if realized on a daily closing basis will confirm a Bull Cross and revive the Gold price upside," not Bear Cross).
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 as USD selloff picks up steam
EUR/USD extends its weekly rally and trades above 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Following a modest recovery attempt seen after strong producer inflation data from the US, the USD stays under bearish pressure as risk flows dominate the markets.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.3000 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and rises toward 1.3000, trading at its strongest level in nearly a year. The improving risk mood doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand following Thursday's CPI-inspired selloff and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold remains on track to end week above $2,400
Following a short-lasting downward correction in the early American session, Gold regains its traction and looks to end the week above $2,400. The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar heading into the weekend helps XAU/USD hold its ground.
Worldcoin crumbles under selling pressure even as OpenAI eyes human-level problem-solving
OpenAI, the American tech firm behind the Large Language Model ChatGPT, announced five levels towards building an Artificial General Intelligence. Employees at the firm told Bloomberg that with ChatGPT, Open AI is currently at level one.
Week ahead – ECB set to hold rates, plethora of data on the way
ECB is not expected to cut in July but will it signal one for next meeting? Retail sales will be the main highlight in the United States. UK CPI report will be vital for BoE’s August decision.