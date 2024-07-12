Gold price pulls back to $2,400 early Friday, having hit fresh two-month highs at $2,425 on Thursday.

The US Dollar rebounds with Treasury bond yields after softer US CPI data spiked September Fed rate cut bets.

The USD/JPY recovery post-FX intervention also supports the Greenback.

Gold price remains a ‘buy-the-dips’ trade amid the bullish technical setup on the daily chart.

Gold price is reversing to test the $2,400 threshold early Friday, staging a minor pullback from a new two-month top set at $2,425 on Thursday. Traders now look forward to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data and looming risks of more Japanese forex (FX) market intervention for the next push higher in Gold price.

Gold price consolidates weekly gains

Gold price is on track to witness a third consecutive week of gains, sitting at its highest level since May. Despite the latest pullback Gold price remains exposed to upside risks, as a September interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is almost a done deal after the softer-than-expected June US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on Thursday.

The US CPI climbed 3.0% YoY in June, slowing from a 3.3% increase in May and below the 3.1% expected print. Meanwhile, the annual core CPI inflation dipped to 3.3% in the same period, against the market consensus of 3.4%. On a monthly basis, CPI fell 0.1% while core CPI rose 0.1%. Both readings fell short of expectations.

Bets for a September Fed rate cut spiked to above 90% following the dismal US inflation data, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, compared to a 74% chance seen pre-CPI release. The US Dollar was slammed alongside the US Treasury bond yields, in the aftermath of the US inflation data, with the pain exacerbated by the USD/JPY sell-off.

The Japanese Yen rallied hard, as the US CPI gloom was joined by Japan’s forex market intervention, smashing USD/JPY over 300 pips in a matter of an hour. Against this backdrop, Gold price stormed through the $2,400 barrier to hit the highest level in two months.

In the day ahead, Gold price could see an extension of the corrective downside if the US Dollar recovery gathers traction. However, traders will likely remain wary ahead of the US PPI inflation report and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations, which could reinforce fresh selling around the US Dollar. This, in turn, could trigger a fresh leg higher in Gold price. The end-of-the-week flows could also play a pivot role in the Gold price action.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The short-term technical outlook for Gold price continues to suggest a retest of the all-time highs at $2,450, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds its position well above the 50 level.

Adding credence to the bullish potential, the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is on the verge of crossing the 50-day SMA from below, which if realized on a daily closing basis will confirm a Bull Cross and revive the Gold price upside.

Gold buyers need to yield a decisive break above the two-month high of $2,425 to retake the record highs of $2,450.

On the downside, if the pullback gains momentum, Gold price could face immediate support at the previous week’s high near $2,390.

The next bearish target is seen at the previous day’s low of $2,371, below which the $2,350 psychological level will come into play.

All in all, Gold price remains a good buying opportunity on every pullback.

(This story was corrected on July 12 at 07:41 GMT to say that "the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is on the verge of crossing the 50-day SMA from below, which if realized on a daily closing basis will confirm a Bull Cross and revive the Gold price upside," not Bear Cross).