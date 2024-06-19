Gold price clings to previous recovery gains amid market caution.

The US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields nurse losses induced by poor US Retail Sales data.

Gold price challenges bearish commitments, as it prods critical upside hurdle near $2,340.

Gold price is consolidating the previous recovery early Wednesday, lacking a fresh fundamental or technical impetus for further upside. The Juneteenth holiday in the United States (US) is likely to keep liquidity thin around the US Dollar, leaving Gold price sidelined. However, Gold price also risks exaggerated moves due to light trading.

Gold price capitalizes on renewed dovish Fed expectations

On Tuesday, Gold price reversed the early decline, led by a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and staged a decent comeback following the release of the US Retail Sales data. The discouraging data revived US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut expectations for September and smashed the US Dollar across the board alongside the US Treasury bond yields.

Data on Tuesday showed US Retail Sales barely rose by 0.1% in May and data for the prior month was revised considerably lower to -0.2%, suggesting economic activity remained lackluster in the second quarter.

Markets are now pricing in a 67% chance of Fed rate reduction in September, compared to a 61% chance a day earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed. Markets are pricing in 48 basis points (bps) of cuts this year.

Meanwhile, Fed policymakers continued to warrant caution on inflation, suggesting to see further signs of cooling to embark upon a policy-easing trajectory.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted on Tuesday that recent inflation figures have been very positive, and Fed officials hope to see further easing in the future. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said that inflation progress may be a longer, slower process than many market participants currently hope.

Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan noted that it’s “great to see' CPI data, will need to see 'several more months' to have confidence heading to 2%,” adding that the Fed is “in a good position, to be patient, on policy.”

Looking ahead, Gold price will take cues from the broader market sentiment and the sentiment around the Fed interest rate expectations, in the absence of top-tier macro events and Fedspeak due to a US market holiday.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Gold price extends its range-play seen so far this week, with sellers trying hard to defend their position.

The Gold price upside is capped by the confluence zone near $2,340, where the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50-day SMA hang around. On the other hand, the downside appears guarded by the $2,300 mark.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays bearish below the 50 level, currently near 49.00, keeping Gold sellers hopeful.

Adding credence to the bearish potential, a Bear Cross remains in play after the 21-day SMA crossed the 50-day SMA from above on a daily closing basis last Friday.

The immediate support is now seen at the $2,300 threshold, below which the June 10 low of $2,287 will be tested.

A sustained break below the latter will threaten the May 3 low of $2,277, as sellers aim for the $2,250 psychological barrier.

Alternatively, any rebound in Gold price will need acceptance above the aforementioned key confluence support-turned-resistance near $2,340.

Gold buyers will then flex their muscles toward the May 24 high of $2,364 on their way to the June 7 high of $2,388.