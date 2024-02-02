Gold Price Forecast: Will solid US Nonfarm Payrolls trigger a XAU/USD correction?

- Gold price consolidates the rally to monthly highs on US NFP Friday.
- US Dollar and Treasury bond yields attempt a bounce amid risk-on mood.
- Gold price remains a ‘buy the dips’ trade after the triangle breakout, as the daily RSI stays bullish.
Gold price is taking a breather early Friday, having rallied 1% to hit fresh monthly highs at $2,065 on Thursday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar (USD), tracking the US Treasury bond yields rebound, is acting as a headwind for Gold price ahead of the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data release.
US Nonfarm Payrolls to spike up Gold Price Volatility
Gold traders brace for a volatility spike on the release of the critical US labor market data, with the NFP figure expected to come in at 180K for January while Average Hourly Earnings are seen rising at an annual pace of 4.1% in the same period. A stronger-than-expected NFP print combined with a surprise upside in the wage inflation data is likely to affirm the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) pushback against early rate cuts, infusing a new life into the US Treasury bond yields while driving the US Dollar back toward multi-week highs against its major peers.
In such a case, Gold price could witness a correction from the monthly high. On the contrary, Gold price could resume its uptrend toward the $2,100 threshold, if the US employment data disappoints and revives the odds of a March Fed rate cut. Renewed dovish Fed expectations are likely to reinforce the bearish sentiment around the US Treasury bond yields, as well as, the US Dollar. However, the end-of-the-week-flows are also expected to play a pivotal role, as markets readjust their positions in the Fed aftermath.
Gold price remains on track to book the best week in seven, especially after posting a solid rally on Thursday. The US Dollar reversed its gains and fell steeply after the US Labor Department showed Initial Jobless Claims rose more than expected last week. The risk-on rally on the US indices, thanks to the impressive tech results, also hit the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar, helping Gold price regain its lost footing.
Heading into the US NFP showdown, markets are pricing a 39% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates in March while that for a May rate cut stands at about 85%.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
As observed on the daily chart, Gold price remains on track for further upside due to a triangle breakout and a bullish Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.
The 14-day RSI continues to hold firmer above the midline, despite the latest downtick, suggesting that Gold price remains a good buying opportunity on pullbacks.
Gold buyers are likely to stay hopeful so long as they defend the critical support in the $2,030-$2,035 region, where the triangle resistance-turned-support, 21-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) align.
On the upside, the immediate strong resistance is seen at the monthly top of $2,065. Further up, the $2,070 round figure could challenge bearish commitments, as Gold optimists target at $2,100 threshold.
Conversely, if the abovementioned strong support around $2,030 is breached, a fresh downside could open up, targeting the triangle support at $2,015.
The next relevant cushion is seen at $2,000 barrier, which will be the line in the sand for Gold buyers.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0800 area as USD rallies on upbeat US jobs report
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to the 1.0800 area on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls surged 353,000 in January, surpassing the market expectation of 180,00 and fuelling a rally in the USD.
GBP/USD plummets to daily lows near 1.2650
The selling pressure in the risk complex gathers extra steam and forces GBP/USD to drop to the lower end of the daily range near 1.2650. The impressive January jobs report from the US provides a boost to the USD ahead of the weekend.
Gold slumps below $2,040 as US yields on upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls
Following a quiet European session, Gold turned south and declined toward $2,030 on Friday, erasing a large portion of its weekly gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4% after strong US jobs report and weighs on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin could see a bullish surge as on-chain metrics hint recovery
Bitcoin price tests resistance at $43,000, recovering from a week-long slump. Bitcoin on-chain metrics signal a likelihood of a BTC price rally. BTC profit-taking by whales has declined, paving the way for extended price gains.
Week ahead – RBA decision and US data on the menu
Dollar cannot sustain Fed-fueled advance, will ISM data help? Reserve Bank of Australia could abandon its tightening bias. Crucial data releases also from China, Canada, and New Zealand.