- Gold trades 0.60% lower despite a fall in the USD at the start of the week.
- The risk environment is positive as all the major bourses trade higher.
Fundamental backdrop
Risk sentiment is positive at the start of the week as all of major Asian, EU and American bourses trade higher. Gold has fallen today off the back of the aforementioned risk tone and failed to capitalise on the weakness in the greenback (USD). In the FX world, the US dollar underperformed especially against the EM currencies. USD/ZAR is down almost 1%, USD/INR and USD/RUB are both negative on the session too.
It seems that the fact that more countries have plans to open their respective economies is one of the main factors in the positive mood. Although, New York mayor Cuomo has said the state will not be ready to even look at opening some parts of the area till the middle of May. Italy which is been the second most affected country has announced their plans to reopen more of their economy too.
Italy COVID-19 cases rise by 0.9% to 199,414 (prev. +1.2% at 197,675) and the death toll rises 1.3% to 26,077 (prev. +1.0% at 26,644).
The UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 21,092 (prev. 20,732) and deaths rise by 360 (+1.72%) vs. the previous increase of 413 (+2.03%).
Technical Picture
Gold has once again pulled away from the recent wave high and has posted a lower high wave. The price waves are circled in black on the 4-hour chart below and as you can see the peaks are falling steadily. The key support level is now USD 1661.18 as if it breaks it will make a lower high lower low pattern.
Interestingly, the first retracement stopped very close to the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement. This means that this move lower could be the start of a new Elliott Wave pattern to the downside. If this is the case a break of USD 1661.18 would be the 3rd wave and this move lower could potentially lead to a deeper retracement.
As this is a 4-hour chart it could take a few days to materialize and at the moment the 55 exponential moving average and USD 1700 psychological level are working well to support the price. All of this bearishness could be negated if USD 1739.00 gets broken to the upside to if you are looking for a resistance that would be the level to keep an eye on.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1714.5
|Today Daily Change
|-14.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|1728.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1669.97
|Daily SMA50
|1627.82
|Daily SMA100
|1581.03
|Daily SMA200
|1533.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1736.52
|Previous Daily Low
|1710.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1739
|Previous Weekly Low
|1661.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1720.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1726.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1714.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1699.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1688.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1765.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
