Gold Price Analysis: Elliott Wave analysis shows that prices could be heading towards $1600

- The price of the yellow metal has fallen 1.5% on Friday.
- There could be a new Elliott Wave pattern to the downside.
Fundamental backdrop
There has been lots going on over the past few sessions with both the ECB and Fed giving us updates. Without going into a long-winded rant about all money being worthless in this environment, it seems that both of the worlds biggest central banks have confirmed their relative forms of QE are here to stay for as long as they are needed. This also includes previous rounds which are going to be reinvested. Despite this fact, the markets seem to be latching on the theme that the economies are going to reopen soon but the indices are struggling today. A mixture of month-end flows and a worse than expected US jobless claims number (3,839K vs Exp 3,500K) sent equities tumbling with all major EU and US bourses trading lower despite a fairly healthy Asian session.
Some of the recent market rallies seem to have been based on hope. The Gilead Sciences drug seems to be having some positive test results but the fact remains that it may take some time for the drug to hit the mainstream and the economic hit from all the shutdowns may be bigger than analysts initial expectations. Despite this gold has fallen from best levels but if the price waves are anything to go by this could be the start of a downtrend.
Italy have reported 1,872 new coronavirus cases vs 2,086.
The number of UK coronavirus cases rise to 171,253 vs 165,221 new virus deaths rise to 674 vs 765.
Technical picture
The price of gold has come off somewhat in recent sessions. The price has posted a new wave low taking out the USD 1692.38 support zone. More importantly, this means that the price has now made a lower high lower low formation on the hourly chart.
This is highlighted in the chart below, which also confirms a bounce off the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level (slightly deviated over). This means that overall this could be a new Elliott Wave formation to the downside and the price could be in the 3rd wave. The rule for the 3rd wave is that more often than not it is the longest but it must not be the shortest.
That puts the 161.8 downside target just above but close to USD 1610.00. On the flipside, if the price moves higher and breaks the USD 1720.00 wave high the pattern could be negated. At the moment though the bears look to be winning the battle.
The key support level is now at USD 1661.18, this is the wave 1-2 low this would also need to be broken to confirm that we are indeed in a wave 3 to the downside. Keep a close eye on how the price reacts there as it could confirm the bearish bias.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1687.82
|Today Daily Change
|-25.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.48
|Today daily open
|1713.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1685.41
|Daily SMA50
|1635.21
|Daily SMA100
|1588.52
|Daily SMA200
|1538.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1717.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1698.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1739
|Previous Weekly Low
|1661.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1710.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1705.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1701.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1721.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1729.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1741.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.09 as the dollar dives
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 as the dollar falls across the board. The ECB disappointed investors by leaving its QE programs unchanged amid devastating eurozone data. The market mood remains damp and end-of-month moves are in play.
GBP/USD surges above 1.26 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the dollar is losing ground. The UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.
Gold quickly reverses a knee-jerk fall to daily lows, back above $1700 mark
Gold crashed to fresh daily lows, around the $1694 region in the last hour, albeit quickly bounced back above the $1700 round-figure mark. Weaker USD, softer risk tone helped limit deeper losses for the metal.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.