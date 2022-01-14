The USD remains bearish after US CPI figures this week that came out around expectations, while PPI yesterday increased by 0.2%, less than expected. The dollar is down even after some weakness on stocks yesterday during the US session.
So EURUSD is higher, but one of the reasons can be remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos who said on Thursday that euro zone's inflation spike is not as transitory as earlier thought.
EUR/USD 1h Elliott Wave analysis
Technically speaking we see EURUSD in uptrend on intraday charts with room for further gains. Support is at 1.1430-1.1450.
Gold remains in uptrend and is coming nicely higher, as expected away from the 1814 support. We see fifth wave now in progress with a projection up at around 1835/40 area where trend may once again start slowing down.
Gold 30 min Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats before testing 1.1500, eyes on US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and started to retreat toward 1.1450 after rising to 1.1480 area during the European trading hours on Friday. The dollar selloff seems to have lost its steam as investors shift their attention to US Retail Sales, Industrial Production and UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3700 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3700 as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK economy grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. On a negative note Industrial Production expanded by only 0.1% in the same period.
Gold edges lower after meeting resistance near $1,830
Gold erased a large portion of its daily gains after advancing toward $1,830 earlier in the day. Ahead of the high-tier data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1.5%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820
Ethereum price could be preparing for a reversal as a bullish chart pattern is forming. Ethereum bulls are eyeing a 12% ascent toward $3,820 if the token slices above $3,398.
US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data? Premium
Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December.