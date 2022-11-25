Markets
European equities were stronger Thursday, Euro Stoxx600 up 0.5%. China equities were mixed: Hang Seng was up 0.8%, but CSI300 was down 0.4% as record covid cases have prompted wider spread lockdowns.
Reopening policies have pivoted in China, which will be a gradual process. Covid control measures will vary across cities, but positive top-down approaches will be ongoing. China's new daily covid cases have hit a record high, surpassing 30,000. Still, investors are recognizing its normal for cases to increase as the Chinese economy begins its long and winding road to normalcy. So stock and currency market investors are tentatively looking through the current lockdown regime while betting on the more optimistic interpretation that China is hitting the limits of 'covid zero' and the authorities' efforts to loosen restrictions will continue.
Tokyo CPI beats expectations for November across different measures of inflation, with headline rising 3.8% y/y from 3.5% in October (consensus: 3.6%), the highest since 1982.
The Kuroda-led Bank of Japan has been highly reluctant to tighten monetary policy because weaker projected activity through 2023 will lean against inflation. However, persistent core CPI inflation into the end of Kuroda's term in April 2023 would give the incoming Governor scope to raise the upper bound of the yield curve control target. The central bank has also been vindicated in its on-hold stance to a significant degree by broad-based USD weakness that has driven USDJPY's downside.
Global stock and currency markets are still revelling in the Fed downshift signal despite the Fed minutes consistent with the path laid out in September when the Fed said it was on a glide path with 75bp, 50bp 25bp over the subsequent three meetings.
There's no reason to assume the Fed's outlook has changed other than they have moved off Jumbo rate hikes but will still top out around 5 %.
Investors should be more concerned by the warnings from Fed economists and the warning signal outlooks from other central banks. Recession is coming, it's likely to last for some time, and that's the price to be paid for getting inflation back down.
Oil is trading slightly higher in highly illiquid holiday-type trading, likely finding some support from lower global interest rates.
Despite a reported record number of Covid cases and EU policymakers' discussion centring on a lower Russian price cap than expected, hinting at less supply disruption. Oil prices are finding a downside buffer from a moderating Fed rates outlook as board members attempt to skirt a hard landing, the ensuing weaker US dollar due to the policy downshift and lingering uncertainty over Europe price cap response on Russian oil
Forex markets have a strong bias to believe that US headline inflation will continue to ease substantially over the next month or two and that the tail risks around the 5% terminal rate expectations have dropped sharply. As a result, US dollars are not in demand, especially while risk sentiment remains buoyant.
The long dollar has been a great trade this year. Still, there is little incentive to jeopardize a strong performance by pressing longs into yearend due to the Dec weak USD seasonality effect (10-year lookback), especially after painful drawdowns post-CPI.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.6750 amid light trading
AUD/USD is holding steady above 0.6750. as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a relatively quiet Asian session. The Aussie stands resilient to the mounting concerns surrounding China's covid resurgence. Light trading on Black Friday seems to help AUD/USD.
EUR/USD looks to 1.0450 amid mixed market mood on Black Friday
EUR/USD is displaying a lackluster performance while recapturing the 1.0400 mark in the Asian session this Black Friday. The Euro pair is drawing support from a broadly subdued US Dollar even though risk sentiment remains tepid due to thin market conditions.
Gold faces a wall of resistances eyeing $1,775, US NFP
Gold price is challenging bearish commitments near the $1,760 round figure, extending its upbeat momentum into the fourth straight trading day. The bright metal is on track to book weekly gains after a negative end a week ago.
Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving
Ethereum price has stopped in its tracks as it approaches a critical hurdle. The drop in momentum can be attributed to Bitcoin’s slump in buying pressure. Regardless, a decisive flip of the immediate barrier could trigger a minor run-up for ETH.
US Dollar continues to weaken, following Fed minutes
The U.S. Dollar was lower across the board on Thursday, as markets reacted to the latest Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee confirmed that it could be prepared to pivot from aggressive rate hikes in coming months.