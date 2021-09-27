SPD becomes the largest party, giving Olaf Scholz the best chances to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. ‘Traffic light’ (60% probability) and ‘Jamaica’ (40% probability) coalitions most likely and positive from an economic perspective. Markets reacted mutely to the inconclusive election result in line with in our expectations. Difficult and lengthy coalition negotiations lie ahead.
Unchartered territory
With the ‘era Angela Merkel’ drawing to an end, German politics has entered unchartered territory with a possible change in government. Preliminary results put the Social Democrats (SPD) as largest party in the Bundestag with 25.7% of the votes, giving its candidate Olaf Scholz the best chances to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. For the Conservatives (CDU/CSU), election night confirmed a bitter defeat with its worst ever election result of 24.1%, that could see the party returning to opposition for the first time in 16 years. In line with past experiences, the Green party underperformed on election night compared to polling, but with a vote share of 14.8%, still achieved its best ever result in federal elections, positioning the party as a kingmaker in upcoming coalition negotiations. Another election ‘winner’ (and possible kingmaker) in the coalition talks is the liberal FDP party, which increased its vote share to 11.5%. The eurosceptic AfD party on the other hand could not capitalize on the weakness of the ‘established’ parties and gained less votes (10.3%) than in 2017. As a political pariah, its chances of affecting actual policy-making remain slim. As the election result was broadly in line with latest polls, the market reaction was relatively muted as we expected.
The election result leaves several coalition possibilities on the table (for what policies to expect from them, see also below). With SPD’s chancellor candidate Scholz and CDU/CSU’s candidate Laschet both claiming the right to lead the next government, we expect parties to start parallel talks on a ‘traffic light’ (60% probability) and ‘Jamaica’ (40% probability) coalition in the coming days. A left-wing ‘Red-red-green’ coalition of the SPD, Greens and the Left, that held the biggest potential for a fiscal regime shift, failed to gain a majority, contributing to the muted market reaction. While Olaf Scholz has the best cards to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in our view, his fortunes will depend on whether he can convince the FDP to make one of the ‘traffic light’ trio. From an economic perspective, both outcomes - ‘traffic light’ or ‘Jamaica’ - would be positive in our view, due to an increased focus on public and climate investments as well as the potential for a somewhat more relaxed fiscal stance down the line that could boost Germany’s long-term growth prospects. We also expect any future German government to maintain a strongly pro-European stance.
Difficult and lengthy coalition negotiations now lie ahead and we would be surprised to see a new German government in place before the end of the year (after the 2017 election it took 172 days). In the meantime we expect markets to remain very headline driven as Germany’s ‘game of thrones’ unfolds and pay close attention to any comments from the ‘kingmakers’ regarding economic and fiscal policy plans and priorities.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains cautious above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1700, better bid amid the dollar weakness, as the risk appetite returns on receding China Evergrande fears and the US stimulus optimism. Germany’s election results show a narrow win for SPDs but a coalition wrangling looms, capping the upside in the pair. US Durable Goods, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis
GBP/USD remains on the back below 1.3700, as Brexit concerns outweigh the market’s optimism. UK PM Johnson to consider using army to overcome petrol crisis, Britain suspends competition laws. Brexit results in workforce problems. Market sentiment improves amid US stimulus hopes. US Durable Goods, Bailey’s speech eyed.
Gold rises past $1,750 as US Treasury yields ease from three-month top
Gold (XAU/USD) extends Friday’s rebound while picking up bids to $1,760, up 0.50% intraday during early Monday. In doing so, the precious metal benefits from the upbeat market sentiment, which in turn triggers US Treasury yields pullback from the multi-day top.
Shiba Inu price looks south towards $0.0000060 as technicals favor SHIB bears
Amidst an underlying downbeat mood across the crypto market, Shiba Inu extends the bearish momentum into the third straight day on Sunday. SHIB price maintains this week’s range trade, consolidating the corrective pullback from three-month tops of $0.00000950.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.