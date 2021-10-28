10/27 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 5 handle gap up, made a high 1 handle higher, in the first minute, and then declined 12 handles. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into a 10:00 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 16 handles lower into a 10:57 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 9 handles into an 11:13 AM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 7 handles into a 11:59 A++++M low. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into a 2:13 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 32 handles in the low of the day at the close.

10//27 – The major indices, following re-test of Tuesday’s highs, had a mostly moderate down day with the following closes:

The DJIA - 266.73; S&P 500 - 23.11; and the Nasdaq Composite + 0.12.

Looking ahead – We are in the pass sidelines mode, probably until the end of this week.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

5. A. 10/29 AC – Venus Greatest Elongation East. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.

B. 10/29 AC – Pluto 90 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar. Interesting to note that Mercury is the messenger = communications and transportation and the supply change crisis persist. The good news is that this aspect suggest this may come to a head by 11/01 and then there may be some relief.

C. 10/29 AC – Geo Mars enters Scorpio. Important change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, and T-Bonds.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 10/29.

Astro – 10/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4540, Resistance – 4575, 4599.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4540, 4500 Resistance – 4575, 4599 .

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.

As of 10/22, I am dropping the charts marked Pages 26 and 28.

As of 10/26, I am dropping chart marked Page 29.