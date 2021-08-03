GBPUSD is heading up again after the pullback off the 1.4000 restrictive level and the 40-day simple moving average (SMA) last week. The RSI indicator is mirroring the latest upside correction in the price, while the MACD is also reflecting some improvement in buying interest, advancing above its trigger line and trying to surpass the zero level.
A decisive close above the nearby resistance of 1.4000 could boost buying pressure towards the 35-month peak of 1.4238. Stretching further up, the bulls may next haunt the 1.4345 barriers, taken from the top on January 2018.
In the event of a downside move the 20- and 200-day SMAs, which are currently near 1.3813 and 1.3740 respectively, may ease selling forces. Failure to bounce here could bring the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 1.1405 to 1.4238 at 1.3577 into view ahead of the 1.3435 line.
In the bigger picture, the market has been trading within a consolidation area since February. A drop below the 1.3577 support would disturb this sideways trajectory, shifting the outlook to bearish.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers below 1.19 on mixed market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 but above the daily low as markets are lifting their heads from Monday's concerns about slower growth following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI. US Treasury yields are off their lows and covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, marginally higher, as UK covid cases extend their drop toward 20,000. The broader market mood is also calmer despite growth worries.
XAU/USD continues to target $1804 and $1800 support levels
Gold is holding the lower ground, heading closer towards $1800, as traders remain cautious and refrain from placing any fresh directional bets ahead of the all-important US NFP data due this Friday.
Bitcoin and altcoins correct before another run-up
Bitcoin price has dropped 10% since its August 1 swing high at $42,599. Ethereum price follows BTC and has shed 9% as it bounces off the $2,460 support level. Ripple price came extremely close to retesting the range high at $0.785 but is now undergoing correction.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive: