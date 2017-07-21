GBP/USD: stuck around 1.3000, upside limited

The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.3000, having recovered some ground but so far unable to advance beyond 1.3019, the daily high. An ultra light macroeconomic calendar in Europe and the US is keeping majors range bound, and while the pair trades positively daily basis, the upside potential remains well-limited according to intraday technical readings, as in the 4 hours chart, selling interest is aligned around a bearish 20 SMA, converging now with the mentioned daily high, while technical indicators remain within negative territory, although with no directional strength. A downward extension seems unlikely amid dollar's weakness, yet below 1.2960, the scale will lean towards the downside, with 1.2930 and 1.2890 as the next intraday supports and probable bearish targets.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.