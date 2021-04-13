GBP/USD stays below a downside resistance line

GBP/USD traded higher yesterday, after hitting once again the key support of 1.3670. That said the recovery stayed limited near the 1.3775 zone. Even if we see another round of buying, the rate continues to trade below the tentative downside resistance line drawn from the high of February 24th, and thus, we would consider the near-term outlook to be cautiously negative.
As we already noted, another round of buying is possible, which could take the rate near the aforementioned downside line. The bears may regain control from near that zone and perhaps push the battle lower for another test near 1.3670. If that barrier is not able to stop the slide this time around, its break would confirm a forthcoming lower low and may see scope for declines towards the 1.3563 territory, defined as a support by the low of February 4th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI is flat near its 50 line, while the MACD, although negative, lies above its trigger line. The RSI reveals no directional momentum, but the fact that the MACD runs above its trigger line keeps the door open for some more recovery before the bears decide to take charge again.
Now, in order to start examining the bullish case, we would like to see a break above the 1.3920 obstacles, marked by the high of April 6th. This will confirm a forthcoming higher high and may initially pave the way towards the psychological zone of 1.4000, which prevented the rate from drifting further north between March 1st and 18th. If the bulls are strong enough to overcome that hurdle this time around, we may experience extensions towards the 1.4080 barriers, marked as a resistance by the inside swing low of February 24th.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
79.07% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after weak German data, ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, pressured by dollar strength ahead of critical US inflation figures. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 70.7 points.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
XAU/USD drops below $1,730 amid higher US Treasury yields, ahead of CPI
Gold sustains decline for the second straight session. Higher US Treasury yields underpin demand for the US dollar. Treaders await US inflation data before placing aggressive bids.
Ripple bulls at inflection point
XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.