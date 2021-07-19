GBP/USD
Cable extends weakness into third straight day (down nearly 0.5% in Asia / early Europe on Monday) and pressures strong 1.3700 support zone (round-figure / 200DMA).
Last week’s break below the triangle and today’s extension below former low at 1.3731 (July 2) is bearish signal.
Daily techs maintain bearish momentum, but oversold conditions suggest that bears may face headwinds on approach to 200DMA pivot, which guards a higher base at 1.3670 (Mar/Apr lows).
Upticks should stay below falling 10DMA (1.3816) to keep bearish bias and offer better selling opportunities, but break of 200DMA, 1.3670 base and pivotal Fibo support at 1.3647 (38.2% of 1.2675/1.4249) is required to signal bearish continuation.
Res: 1.3777; 1.3815; 1.3842; 1.3862.
Sup: 1.3692; 1.3670; 1.3647; 1.3600.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3936
- R2 1.3899
- R1 1.3835
- PP 1.3798
-
- S1 1.3733
- S2 1.3696
- S3 1.3632
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
