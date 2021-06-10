GBP/USD Outlook: Bears trying to seize control amid Brexit/Covid woes, US CPI in focus

- GBP/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround and retreated 80 pips on Wednesday.
- Comments by BoE’s Haldane were overshadowed by the negative Brexit headlines.
- The market focus remains glued to the release of the US consumer inflation figures.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday in the wake of fresh Brexit jitters. The pair gained some traction after the Bank of England Chief Economist, Andy Haldane warned about rising inflationary pressures and added that the central bank might need to turn off the tap of its huge monetary stimulus. Bulls, however, struggle to capitalize on the move and failed ahead of the 1.4200 mark amid concerns about souring UK-EU relations.
In a further escalation of a dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, the European Union warned of swift and firm action if the UK fails to implement its post-Brexit obligations. This comes on the back of speculations that the UK may delay plans to end restrictions fully on June 21 in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant. The combination of factors weighed heavily on the British pound, which, along with a late US dollar rebound dragged the pair to fresh weekly lows during the Asian session on Thursday.
Despite the negative developments, the pair, so far, has managed to defend the 1.4100 mark. Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US consumer inflation figures. The data will be another piece of important macro data that would set the tone for the upcoming FOMC meeting on June 15-16. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Given that talks to resolve differences over the Brexit deal broke up without a breakthrough, worries about the third wave of coronavirus infections favours bearish traders. Hence, any meaningful positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, repeated failures at higher levels might have shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. From current levels, monthly swing lows, around the 1.4080 region might protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the lower boundary of a two-month-old ascending channel, currently near the 1.4065-60 region.
A convincing break below will reaffirm the negative bias and prompt some aggressive selling. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards challenging the key 1.4000 psychological mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards intermediate support near the 1.3940 horizontal support en-route the 1.3900 round figure.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront stiff resistance near mid-1.4100s ahead of the 1.4175-80 supply zone and the 1.4200 mark. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 1.4230-35 area, above which the pair seems all set to surpass YTD tops and aim to reclaim the 1.4300 mark. Bulls could further push the pair towards challenging the trend-channel hurdle, currently near the 1.4335 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
Gold extends losses below $1,900 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold remains pressured for the third consecutive day below $1900 as sellers attack weekly bottom. US dollar trades firmer while Treasury yields nurse losses, as traders await the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the European Central Bank (ECB) outcomes.
XLM price in search of foothold to advance 33%
XLM price saw a nice leg up as it rallied with the rest of the crypto market on Wednesday. However, the exhaustion of buying pressure seems apparent as red candlesticks evolve. Stellar could slide lower to tag an immediate support barrier or retest the recent swing low.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.