GBP/USD
Cable stands at the back foot in early Monday’s trading following bearish close last week, but bears continue to face strong headwinds from strong supports at 1.3682/70 (100DMA / Mar 25 low).
Long lower shadows on Friday’s and Monday’s candles point to strong demand at this zone that may keep bears on hold for some time, as daily techs are mixed (daily MA’s 10/20/30/55) are in bearish configuration but stochastic is reversing in oversold territory and momentum is heading north towards the centreline.
Sterling remains supported by vaccination optimism and an action of UK lawmakers and business figures in forming an independent commission to improve Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU and the rest of the world, but the case with the AstraZeneca vaccine continue to sour the sentiment.
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bears and keep the downside in focus, while the price stays below the base of narrowing daily cloud (1.3790) reinforced by the Tenkan-sen line.
Final break of 1.3682/70 pivots would generate an initial signal of bearish continuation, which would require confirmation on extension and close below key Fibo support at 1.3641 (38.2% of 1.2675/1.4238).
Conversely, a sustained break above 1.38 zone would put bears on hold.
Res: 1.3750; 1.3776; 1.3790; 1.3836.
Sup: 1.3682; 1.3670; 1.3641; 1.3609.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.383
- R2 1.379
- R1 1.3749
- PP 1.371
-
- S1 1.3669
- S2 1.3629
- S3 1.3588
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
Gold: $1,730 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls amid a modest USD strength
A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure on gold for the second straight session. The risk-off mood, softer US bond yields extended some support and might help limit losses.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.