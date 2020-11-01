GBP/USD Current price: 1.2940
- UK PM Boris Johnson announced on Saturday a one-month national lockdown.
- The Bank of England is having a monetary policy meeting this week.
- GBP/USD ma gap lower at the weekly opening and lose the 1.2880 level.
The GBP/USD pair posted a modest intraday advance on Friday but ended the week in the red at 1.2940. The British Pound surged against its American rival to 1.2987 amid the absence of UK data and quietness on the Brexit front, but the pair gave up to dollar’s demand ahead of the monthly close. The pair will likely gap lower at the weekly opening, as rampant new COVID-19 cases in the UK led to a new one-month lockdown. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown on Saturday, also extending coronavirus wage subsidies.
This Monday, Markit will publish the final version of its UK October Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 53.3. Later this week, the Bank of England is having a monetary policy meeting, and speculative interest expects policymakers to expand facilities, particularly after the latest announcement on more restrictions.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish according to the daily chart, as it’s trading between its 20 and 100 DMAs, which lack directional strength. In the mentioned time-frame, technical indicators are flat around their midlines. In the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the downside, as the pair met sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which extends its decline below the 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator advances around its midline, but the RSI consolidates at 44. The weekly low at 1.2880 is the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.2880 1.2835 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2950 1.2990 1.3030
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to around 1.1650 amid a souring market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, despite update eurozone GDP, The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.
GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.
XAU/USD trims losses and approaches $1,900
Gold futures have bounced up from $1,860 lows, returning to $1,885 area, buoyed by a slightly brighter market mood on Friday which has eased safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected
The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.
WTI remains near $35 multi-month lows after Baker Hughes’ report
Front-month WTI futures remain near multi-month lows, at $35.35, set for an 11% weekly drop as the release of the Baker Hughes oil rigs data has failed to offer support.