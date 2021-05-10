GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons for the big breakout above 1.40, next levels to watch

- GBP/USD has surged above 1.40, hitting levels last seen in February.
- Scotland's elections, the UK accelerated reopening and weak US jobs figures are being the move.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing cable is nearing overbought conditions.
The triple-top has been breached – finally – and GBP/USD is now trading above the psychological barrier of 1.40 and at the highest February 25, roughly ten weeks ago. There are three main upside drivers for the currency pair, which could continue underpinning its rally.
1) Scotland
The Scottish National Party (SNP) won the regional elections north of the border but fell short of an absolute majority. While it continues pushing for a new independence referendum – backed by the pro-plebiscite Greens – its lack of a sweeping victory has resulted in some relief for sterling.
Moreover, the ruling Conservatives won a closely watched by-election in Hartlepool, cementing their grip on power and providing additional political stability.
2) Reopening
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to deliver a statement announcing new measures related to Britain's reopening. The vaccination campaign has dramatically cut COVID-19 cases and some speculate that the government could accelerate the timeline for reopening.
Over half of the population received at least one jab and roughly a quarter have been given the second dose as well. In the US, the pace has been slowing down. UK growth figures are awaited next week.
3) Nonfarm Payrolls shocker
American hiring fell far short of expectations – only 266,000 jobs were added in April, against nearly one million expected. While seasonal adjustments may have been skewed due to the pandemic, the markets' verdict is clear – the Federal Reserve is in no rush to taper bond buying nor raise rates. The resulting sell-off in the dollar is extending to Monday.
NFP Analysis: Terrible figures show overheating theory remains relevant only for stocks
Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari said the economy is still in "a deep hole." His colleague Charles Evans of the Chicago Fed speaks later in the day, while investors await inflation and consumer statistics later this week.
Pound/dollar seems to have all the ingredients to extend its gains, at least fundamentally.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The currency pair is benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades well above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. On the other hand, the Relative Strength Index is nearing the 70 level – representing overbought conditions.
The next level to watch on the upside is 1.4080, which provided support in late February. It is followed by 1.4140, a battle line, and then by 1.4180, a swing high before cable began its climbdown. The 2021 peak of 1.4240 is next.
Support is at 1.4010, the broken triple-top, followed by 1.3980, 1.3930 and 1.3860.
April Nonfarm Payrolls fall far short of forecast but markets hardly notice
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD drifts toward 1.2150 as the US dollar attempts a bounce after the NFP blow. A revival in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the dollar. Risk-on sentiment favors the single currency ahead of the EZ data.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.4050 amid UK politics, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD refreshes three-month highs above 1.4050. The US dollar’s dead-cat bounce falters while the pound cheers UK’s political update. The focus shifts to the UK GDP and BOE Bailey's speech in the week ahead.
Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830
Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.