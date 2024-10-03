GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers ignore oversold conditions after BoE Governor Bailey remarks

GBP/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and falls toward 1.3100.

BoE Governor Bailey's comments triggered a Pound Sterling selloff early Thursday.

The pair's near-term technical outlook points to oversold conditions.

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and slumped toward 1.3100 in the European morning on Thursday, touching its weakest level in three weeks in the process. The near-term technical outlook points to oversold conditions but the pair could have a difficult time staging a decisive correction.

The US Dollar preserved its strength and forced GBP/USD to stays on the back foot on Wednesday after the data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed that employment in the private sector rose by 143,000, surpassing the market expectation of 120,000.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that they could become "a bit more activist on rate cuts if there’s further good news on inflation." These comments triggered a Pound Sterling selloff in the early European session on Thursday. Reflecting the broad-based GBP weakness, the EUR/GBP pair is up more than 1% on the day.

Later in the day, the US economic calendar will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the September ISM Services PMI data. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to come in at 220,000 in the week ending September 28, up slightly from 218,000 in the previous week. A print at or below 200,000 could boost the USD and further weigh on the pair. On the other hand, an unexpected drop below 50 in the headline ISM Services PMI could revive concerns over an economic slowdown in the US and make it difficult for the USD to outperform its rivals.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart slumped below 20 early Thursday, reflecting oversold conditions for GBP/USD. In case the pair stages a technical correction, 1.3175 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as first resistance before 1.3200, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located.

On the downside, 1.3100 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) could be seen as next support before 1.3050 (static level) and 1.3000 (static level).