GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could move aside if Pound Sterling rises above 1.3100

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3050 in the European session.

The pair could gather recovery momentum if it clears 1.3100.

The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the UK support Pound Sterling early Friday.

GBP/USD clings to small daily gains early Friday after closing marginally lower on Thursday. The pair could extend its recovery if it manages to flip 1.3100 into support.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.23% 0.32% 0.10% 1.41% 0.81% 1.06% -0.20% EUR -0.23% 0.15% -0.10% 1.20% 0.56% 0.82% -0.46% GBP -0.32% -0.15% -0.29% 1.06% 0.41% 0.70% -0.49% JPY -0.10% 0.10% 0.29% 1.30% 0.69% 0.90% -0.29% CAD -1.41% -1.20% -1.06% -1.30% -0.56% -0.35% -1.59% AUD -0.81% -0.56% -0.41% -0.69% 0.56% 0.30% -0.98% NZD -1.06% -0.82% -0.70% -0.90% 0.35% -0.30% -1.22% CHF 0.20% 0.46% 0.49% 0.29% 1.59% 0.98% 1.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

After coming in within a touching distance of 1.3000 in the early American session on Thursday, GBP/USD managed to erase a portion of its daily losses as the mixed macroeconomic data release from the US limited the US Dollar's (USD) strength.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday that inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 2.4% on a yearly basis in September from 2.5% in August. Furthermore, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.3% on a yearly basis, surpassing the market forecast of 3.2%, with the monthly core CPI increasing 0.3%. Other US data showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 258,000 in the week ending October 5 from 225,000 in the previous week, reviving concerns over a cooldown in the labor market.

Meanwhile, the UK's Office for National Statistics announced in the European morning on Friday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.2% on a monthly basis in August, matching analysts' estimate. In the same period, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production grew by 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively. These readings seem to be helping Pound Sterling stay resilient against its peers.

Ahead of the weekend, September producer inflation data will be featured in the US economic calendar. Investors see the monthly core Producer Price Index rising 0.2% in September, following the 0.3% increase recorded in August. In case the monthly core PPI comes in below the market expectation, GBP/USD could stretch higher in the American session.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 40 in the European session, suggesting that sellers remain reluctant to bet on an extended slide for now. On the upside, 1.3100 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend) aligns as key resistance level before 1.3170 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

Looking south, interim support could be spotted at 1.3050 (static level) ahead of 1.3000 (round level, static level) and 1.2940 (static level).