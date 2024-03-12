Share:

GBP/USD declined below 1.2800 after snapping a six-day winning streak on Monday.

The pair could extend its downward correction unless it manages to reclaim 1.2800.

Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to hold steady at 3.1% in February.

GBP/USD came under bearish pressure on Monday and registered daily losses for the first time this month. The pair stays on the back foot early Tuesday and trades in negative territory below 1.2800 ass market focus shifts to US February inflation data.

The negative shift seen in risk mood made it difficult for Pound Sterling to hold its ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9% in three months to January from 3.8%. Employment Change was down 21,000 in January following the 72,000 increase recorded in December. Finally, annual wage inflation, as measured by the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, edged lower to 6.1% from 6.2%. These data failed to trigger a noticeable reaction in GBP/USD.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for February. On a yearly basis, the CPI is forecast to rise 3.1% and match January's increase. On a monthly basis, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 0.3%.

February inflation data might not be able to alter the market pricing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. Nevertheless, a stronger-than-expected increase in the monthly Core CPI could help the USD gather strength with the immediate reaction.

In the meantime, the UK's FTSE 100 is up 0.8% in the early trade and US stock index futures trade modestly higher. If the risk mood continues to improve, GBP/USD's losses could remain limited.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD declined below the mid-point of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart retreated below 50, highlighting a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.2750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as first support before 1.2730-1.2720 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.2690 (100-period SMA).

First resistance is located at 1.2800 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) before 1.2850 (static level) and 1.2870 (upper limit of the ascending channel).