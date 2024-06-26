GBP/USD edges lower after facing stiff resistance at 1.2700.

The pair could face next support level at 1.2640.

Technical picture highlights a bearish shift in the near-term outlook.

Following Monday's rebound, GBP/USD tested 1.2700 on Tuesday but failed to clear this level. The pair stays under modest bearish pressure on Wednesday and an extended slide could be seen if 1.2640 support is broken.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.05% -0.19% 0.16% -0.13% -0.45% 0.23% 0.42% EUR -0.05% -0.23% 0.17% -0.13% -0.47% 0.23% 0.46% GBP 0.19% 0.23% 0.34% 0.09% -0.26% 0.44% 0.67% JPY -0.16% -0.17% -0.34% -0.28% -0.57% 0.17% 0.27% CAD 0.13% 0.13% -0.09% 0.28% -0.31% 0.36% 0.58% AUD 0.45% 0.47% 0.26% 0.57% 0.31% 0.70% 0.93% NZD -0.23% -0.23% -0.44% -0.17% -0.36% -0.70% 0.22% CHF -0.42% -0.46% -0.67% -0.27% -0.58% -0.93% -0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of high-tier data the cautious market stance helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against rivals. Additionally, hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials further supported the USD. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday that they are not yet at the point where it is appropriate to cut interest rates and added she is willing to raise the target rate at a future meeting if inflation progress stalls or reverses.

In the European session on Wednesday, US stock index futures trade marginally higher. Although a bullish opening in Wall Street could limit the USD's gains and help GBP/USD find a foot hold, the pair could have a hard time gathering bullish momentum, with investors awaiting next week's UK election before taking large positions.

The only data featured in the US economic docket will be New Home Sales for May. Following the 4.7% decline seen in April, another significant drop in this data could highlight the negative impact of the Fed's tight policy on the housing market and hurt the USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50, reflecting the lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, the 100-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) form strong support at 1.2640. This level is also reinforced by the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend. In case GBP/USD falls below this level and starts using it as resistance, 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2580 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as next bearish targets.

1.2700 (200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.2730 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).