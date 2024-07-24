GBP/USD stays on the back foot despite upbeat UK PMI data.

The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar hold its ground.

Investors await S&P Global PMI data from the US.

After closing in negative territory on Tuesday, GBP/USD continued to edge lower and touched its lowest level since July 11 below 1.2880. Although the pair managed to edge higher in the European session, it seems to be having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.44% 0.16% -1.66% 0.56% 1.38% 1.44% 0.09% EUR -0.44% -0.29% -2.11% 0.08% 0.98% 0.94% -0.42% GBP -0.16% 0.29% -1.95% 0.36% 1.27% 1.22% -0.15% JPY 1.66% 2.11% 1.95% 2.28% 3.15% 3.10% 1.70% CAD -0.56% -0.08% -0.36% -2.28% 0.90% 0.87% -0.49% AUD -1.38% -0.98% -1.27% -3.15% -0.90% -0.04% -1.40% NZD -1.44% -0.94% -1.22% -3.10% -0.87% 0.04% -1.31% CHF -0.09% 0.42% 0.15% -1.70% 0.49% 1.40% 1.31% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The data from the UK showed that the S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI improved to 52.7 in July's flash estimate from 52.3 in June, highlighting an ongoing expansion in the private sector's business activity at an accelerating pace.

Assessing the survey's findings, "policymakers will likely take a cautious approach to loosening policy amid signs of inflationary pressures pivoting away from services towards manufacturing, where Red Sea shipping delays and higher freight prices are adding to costs again," said Chris Williamson Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The renewed hiring trend could also add to pay pressures, sustaining some stickiness of inflation in the coming months.”

Despite the upbeat UK PMI data, the risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow GBP/USD to regain its traction. At the time of press, UK's FTSE 100 Index was down nearly 0.5% on the day and US stock index futures were losing between 0.5% and 0.9%.

Later in the day, S&P Global will release July PMI data for the US. Unless either of the Manufacturing or the Services PMI unexpectedly falls below 50, the US Dollar could preserve its strength and continue to cap the pair's upside, given the negative shift seen in risk mood.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 30, reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum. On the downside, 1.2875-1.2870 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as immediate support before 1.2830 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).

1.2900 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as first resistance before 1.2940-1.2950 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 50-period SMA).