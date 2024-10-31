GBP/USD trades below 1.3000 after closing in the red on Wednesday.

Rising UK gilt yields support the Pound Sterling early Thursday.

The risk-averse market atmosphere could limit the pair's upside.

GBP/USD lost its traction and closed in negative territory on Wednesday. The pair trades marginally higher early Thursday but remains below 1.3000.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.54% -0.15% -0.61% 0.19% 0.50% 0.09% -0.27% EUR 0.54% 0.50% -0.15% 0.73% 1.13% 0.63% 0.29% GBP 0.15% -0.50% 0.18% 0.36% 0.67% 0.21% 0.03% JPY 0.61% 0.15% -0.18% 0.86% 0.48% -0.04% -0.14% CAD -0.19% -0.73% -0.36% -0.86% 0.27% -0.17% -0.43% AUD -0.50% -1.13% -0.67% -0.48% -0.27% -0.52% -0.82% NZD -0.09% -0.63% -0.21% 0.04% 0.17% 0.52% -0.36% CHF 0.27% -0.29% -0.03% 0.14% 0.43% 0.82% 0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Rising United Kingdom (UK) gilt yields following the announcement of the UK Autumn Budget help Pound Sterling stay resilient against its rivals in the European morning session. The 2-year gilt yield rose to its highest level since mid-July and the 20-year yield reached a one-year top above 4.8% as markets opened on Thursday.

Assessing how the UK fiscal policy could influence the Bank of England's (BoE) policy outlook, Danske Bank analysts said in a report published on Wednesday: "We have long argued that a more expansionary budget could trim markets' expectation for a December cut, which today's events have provided support for." "We continue to expect a 25bp cut in November and an unchanged decision in December," they added

Despite rising UK gilt yields, GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the risk-averse market atmosphere. At the time of writing, US stock index futures were down between 0.5% and 1.15%, while the UK's FTSE 100 Index was losing 0.55%.

In the second half of the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic docket. Investors expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to edge lower to 227,000 from 230,000 in the previous week. In case this figure rises toward 250,000, the immediate reaction could weigh on the USD. Nevertheless, GBP/USD could have a hard time extending its rebound if safe-haven flows continue to dominate the action in financial markets following Wall Street's opening bell.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50, highlighting a lack of bullish momentum. On the upside, 1.3020 (20-day SMA) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.3100 (round level) and 1.3140 (50-day SMA).

Looking south, key support could be spotted at 1.2975, where the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located. If GBP/USD falls below this level and starts using it as resistance, it could extend its slide toward 1.2900 (static level).