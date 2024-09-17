GBP/USD moves sideways in a tight range slightly above 1.3200.

Improving risk mood could help the pair hold its ground.

The US economic calendar will feature Retail Sales data for August.

GBP/USD started the week on a bullish note and registered impressive gains on Monday. The pair seems to have entered into a consolidation phase above 1.3200 in the European morning on Tuesday. Investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of key data releases and central bank meetings.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.63% -0.79% -0.10% -0.11% -0.89% -0.77% -0.52% EUR 0.63% -0.23% 0.50% 0.49% -0.32% -0.20% 0.06% GBP 0.79% 0.23% 0.63% 0.71% -0.10% 0.04% 0.30% JPY 0.10% -0.50% -0.63% -0.01% -0.74% -0.65% -0.48% CAD 0.11% -0.49% -0.71% 0.00% -0.87% -0.66% -0.52% AUD 0.89% 0.32% 0.10% 0.74% 0.87% 0.13% 0.37% NZD 0.77% 0.20% -0.04% 0.65% 0.66% -0.13% 0.26% CHF 0.52% -0.06% -0.30% 0.48% 0.52% -0.37% -0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fuelled a leg higher in GBP/USD on Monday. The improving risk mood amid growing optimism about a large Federal Reserve (Fed) rate reduction this Wednesday weighed heavily on the USD.

Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade in positive territory. In case risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD could hold its ground.

The US economic calendar will feature Retail Sales data for August later in the day. Investors expect a monthly increase of 0.2% following the 1% growth in July. Although an upbeat reading could support the USD, it is unlikely to have a lasting impact on the currency's valuation before the Fed's policy announcements.

Early Wednesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics will publish Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. The Bank of England (BoE) will release the interest rate decision on Thursday.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 70, suggesting that GBP/USD could turn overbought in case it continues to push higher in the short term. Nevertheless, the pair maintains its bullish bias with the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rising above slightly above the 100-period SMA.

On the downside, 1.3200 (static level) aligns as immediate support before 1.3150-1.3140 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3100 (static level). The first resistance could be seen at 1.3260 (end-point of the latest uptrend) before 1.3300 (static level).