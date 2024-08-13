GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to clear 1.2810-1.2820 to stretch higher

GBP/USD rose to a fresh weekly high above 1.2800 on Tuesday.

Labor market data from the UK helped Pound Sterling find demand in the European morning.

Technical buyers could take action if the pair clears the 1.2810-1.2820 resistance area.

GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Tuesday and climbed above 1.2800 for the first time in a week. The pair could stretch higher if it manages to clear the resistance area located at 1.2810-1.2820.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% -0.28% 0.37% -0.08% -0.22% 0.13% 0.21% EUR -0.07% -0.36% 0.29% -0.18% -0.31% -0.45% 0.14% GBP 0.28% 0.36% 0.64% 0.19% 0.05% -0.07% 0.52% JPY -0.37% -0.29% -0.64% -0.48% -0.59% -0.74% -0.15% CAD 0.08% 0.18% -0.19% 0.48% -0.14% -0.29% 0.31% AUD 0.22% 0.31% -0.05% 0.59% 0.14% -0.13% 0.51% NZD -0.13% 0.45% 0.07% 0.74% 0.29% 0.13% 0.60% CHF -0.21% -0.14% -0.52% 0.15% -0.31% -0.51% -0.60% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The UK's Office for national Statistics reported on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4.2% in the three months to June from 4.4%. This reading came in below the market expectation of 4.5%. Additionally, the annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, edged lower to 5.4% in the same period from 5.7%, coming in above analysts' estimate of 4.6%. With the immediate reaction, Pound Sterling gathered strength against its major rivals.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July. The immediate reaction to producer inflation data could be straightforward, with a stronger-than-forecast increase in the monthly PPI supporting the USD.

Nevertheless, investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Consumer Price Index data from the UK and the US, which will be released on Wednesday.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 60, highlighting a bullish bias in the near term. The Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest downtrend, the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-SMA form a stiff resistance area 1.2810-1.2820. In case GBP/USD rises above this area and starts using it as support, 1.2850 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2900 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.

On the downside, supports are located at 1.2750 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 50 period SMA), 1.2700 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2660 (end point of downtrend).