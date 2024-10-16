GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling looks to extend losses after UK inflation data

GBP/USD touched its lowest level in nearly two months below 1.3000 on Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the UK softened to 1.7% in September.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

Following a consolidation phase near 1.3100 in the Asian session on Wednesday, GBP/USD turned south and touched its lowest level since August 20 below 1.3000. The pair could continue to stretch lower in the near term, with markets reassessing the Bank of England's (BoE) policy outlook after soft inflation readings.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that annual inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 1.7% in September from 2.2% in August. This reading came in below the market expectation of 1.9%. Additionally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) - Input declined by 2.3% on a yearly basis. Finally, the Retail Price Index rose 2.7% (YoY), down sharply from the 3.5% increase recorded in August.

According to Reuters, markets are currently pricing in a 70% probability of the BoE opting for two consecutive 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts in November and December, compared to a less-than-50% probability ahead of the release of the UK inflation data.

The US economic calendar will not feature any data releases that could influence the US Dollar's (USD) valuation in the second half of the day. Hence, the negative impact of the UK inflation data on Pound Sterling could continue to dominate GBP/USD's action.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart edged slightly higher after testing 30 when GBP/USD dropped below 1.3000. This technical development suggests that the pair's bearish bias remains intact while investors allow for a technical correction before the next leg lower.

Once 1.3000 (round level, static level) is confirmed as resistance, 1.2940 (static level) and 1.2900 (static level, round level) could be seen as next support levels. If the pair stabilizes above 1.3000, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3050 (static level) and 1.3080 (50-period Simple Moving Average).