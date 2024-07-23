GBP/USD continues to trade in a narrow channel above 1.2900.

The near-term technical outlook points to a slightly bearish bias.

Changes in risk perception could drive the pair's action later in the day.

Following the sharp drop seen in the second half of the previous week, GBP/USD registered small gains on Monday. The pair struggles to attract bulls early Tuesday but manages to hold above 1.2900.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.19% 0.36% -1.31% 0.60% 2.03% 1.86% -0.60% EUR -0.19% 0.16% -1.49% 0.43% 1.82% 1.65% -0.80% GBP -0.36% -0.16% -1.67% 0.24% 1.66% 1.49% -0.95% JPY 1.31% 1.49% 1.67% 1.93% 3.43% 3.22% 0.76% CAD -0.60% -0.43% -0.24% -1.93% 1.43% 1.24% -1.19% AUD -2.03% -1.82% -1.66% -3.43% -1.43% -0.19% -2.60% NZD -1.86% -1.65% -1.49% -3.22% -1.24% 0.19% -2.41% CHF 0.60% 0.80% 0.95% -0.76% 1.19% 2.60% 2.41% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The improving risk mood caused the US Dollar (USD) to lose interest in the American session on Monday, helping GBP/USD hold its ground. In the European session on Tuesday, the UK's FTSE 100 Index trades marginally lower on the day and US stock index futures lose between 0.1% and 0.4%, reflecting a cautious market stance.

After Wall Street's closing bell on Tuesday, Google (Alphabet), Visa and Tesla will be among the top companies that will release second-quarter earnings reports. Investors could opt to stay on the sidelines and make it difficult for major US equity indexes to build on Monday's gains. In this scenario, the USD could stabilize and limit GBP/USD recovery attempts.

Existing Home Sales for June will be the only data featured in the US economic docket on Tuesday, which is unlikely to receive a noticeable market reaction. On Wednesday, preliminary July Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the UK and the US could trigger the next big action in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD stays below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50-period SMA on the four-char, which made a bearish cross on Monday. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index moves sideways near 40, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact but lacks momentum.

1.2900 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first support before 1.2875 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.2850 (100-period SMA).

On the upside, 1.2940-1.2950 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 50-period SMA) forms resistance area ahead of 1.3000 (psychological level, static level).