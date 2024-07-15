GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could correct lower while 1.3000 resistance holds

GBP/USD trades below 1.3000 following previous week's rally.

Fed Chairman Powell will speak at the Economic Club of Washington later in the day.

The technical outlook suggests that the pair remains technically overbought.

After gaining more than 1% for the second consecutive week, GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase below 1.3000 on Monday. The pair's technical picture continues to point to overbought conditions as markets wait for Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell to speak at the Economic Club of Washington later in the day.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.66% -1.26% -1.71% -0.01% -0.42% 0.71% -0.25% EUR 0.66% -0.40% -0.69% 0.97% 0.41% 1.72% 0.75% GBP 1.26% 0.40% -0.35% 1.40% 0.82% 2.13% 1.16% JPY 1.71% 0.69% 0.35% 1.72% 1.32% 2.61% 1.53% CAD 0.01% -0.97% -1.40% -1.72% -0.45% 0.72% -0.22% AUD 0.42% -0.41% -0.82% -1.32% 0.45% 1.31% 0.34% NZD -0.71% -1.72% -2.13% -2.61% -0.72% -1.31% -0.96% CHF 0.25% -0.75% -1.16% -1.53% 0.22% -0.34% 0.96% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fuelled GBP/USD's rally last week. Softer-than-expected inflation data from June fed into expectations for a Fed rate cut in September and caused the USD to weaken against its rivals. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in September is now less than 6%.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-impact macroeconomic data releases on Monday. US Retail Sales data on Tuesday and UK inflation data on Wednesday will be this week's key data releases. Ahead of these data, Fed Chairman Powell's remarks will be watched closely by market participants.

In case Powell acknowledges soft inflation data and adopts a dovish tone, the USD could stay under pressure with market participants anticipating multiple rate cuts later in the year, even though the market positioning suggests that a September rate reduction is nearly fully priced in.

On the other hand, the USD could gather strength and cause GBP/USD to stretch lower if Powell reiterates the data-dependent approach and downplays the latest decline in inflation.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays well above 70 despite the latest retreat, suggesting that GBP/USD remains technically overbought. The upper limit of the ascending regression channel coming from late April stays intact as key resistance at 1.3000. While this level holds, buyers could stay on the sidelines and allow an extended correction.

On the downside, 1.2950 (static level) aligns as interim support before 1.2900 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2830 (mid-point of the ascending channel).

If GBP/USD manages to rise above 1.3000 and stabilize there, 1.3040 (static level from July 2023) could be seen as next resistance before 1.3100 (psychological level, static level).