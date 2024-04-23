GBP/USD stages a rebound after touching a multi-month low on Monday.

Pound Sterling gathers strength against its rivals despite mixed PMI data.

The pair could extend its recovery once it stabilizes above 1.2400.

GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.2350 in the European trading hours on Tuesday after touching a five-month low of 1.2300 on Monday. 1.2400 aligns as key short-term resistance for the pair.

The improving risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to outperform its rivals in the American session on Monday and helped GBP/USD pull away from multi-month lows.

Early Tuesday, the data from the UK showed that the S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.7 in early April, showing a contraction in the manufacturing sector's business activity. On a positive note, the S&P Global/CIPS Services PMI rose to 54.9 from 53.1.

Pound Sterling price today The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.18% -0.21% 0.01% 0.03% 0.02% 0.16% -0.05% EUR 0.18% -0.03% 0.19% 0.23% 0.20% 0.35% 0.12% GBP 0.21% 0.04% 0.22% 0.25% 0.24% 0.38% 0.17% CAD -0.01% -0.19% -0.22% 0.04% 0.01% 0.16% -0.06% AUD -0.03% -0.21% -0.26% -0.04% -0.02% 0.12% -0.11% JPY -0.02% -0.20% -0.24% -0.02% 0.02% 0.15% -0.08% NZD -0.16% -0.35% -0.38% -0.16% -0.12% -0.14% -0.23% CHF 0.04% -0.14% -0.18% 0.04% 0.07% 0.05% 0.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Assessing the UK PMI reports, "early PMI survey data for April indicate that the UK economy's recovery from recession last year continued to gain momentum," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"While the improving economic recovery picture is welcome news, the upward pressure on inflation will add to concerns that a sustainable path to below target inflation has not yet been achieved," Williamson added.

On the second half of the day, PMI data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI are both forecast to come in at 52 in April. A reading below 50 in either of those data could weigh on the USD. Investors will also pay close attention to changes in risk perception. In case risk flows dominate the action with a bullish opening in Wall Street, the USD could come under renewed bearish pressure.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD faces immediate resistance at 1.2400, where the mid-point of the descending channel and the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart are located. Once the pair stabilizes above this level, it could target 1.2440 (50-period SMA) and 1.2500 (psychological level, static level) next.

On the downside, interim support aligns at 1.2350 (static level) before 1.2300 (static level, lower limit of the descending channel).