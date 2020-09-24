GBP/USD Current price: 1.2745
- UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an emergency jobs scheme.
- Realized sales in the UK unexpectedly surged in September, according to CBI.
- GBP/USD posted a modest intraday advance, the risk is still skewed to the downside.
The GBP/USD pair posted a modest intraday advance, reaching a daily high of 1.2780. UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an emergency jobs scheme, which will result in the government and firms top up wages of workers whose jobs were affected by the pandemic. The new Job Support Scheme will cover three-quarters of normal salaries for six months starting next November. The announcement is part of a wider plan to protect the economy over winter, according to Sunak.
The Sterling was also supported by the September CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales, which unexpectedly jumped to 11% from -6% and against the -10% expected. This Friday, the BOE will publish the Q3 Quarterly Bulletin.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
Demand for the greenback receded in the American afternoon, which helped the pair to retain its modest intraday gains. From a technical point of view, however, the bullish potential remains limited. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is struggling with a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators advance modestly, yet within negative levels. The pair could have better chances of turning bullish on a clear break above the 1.2830 resistance level.
Support levels: 1.2700 1.2665 1.2620
Resistance levels: 1.2780 1.2830 1.2870
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls stepping in on the US dollar's stalling, prospects are technically bullish
AUD/USD bears bailing out as price consolidates the down move. US dollar giving back some ground, could give rise to healthy upside correction in AUD crosses. Despite the market chatter about Reserve Bank of Australia cuts next month, AUD/USD is performing the bid in improved risk appetite.
EUR/USD bounces from fresh lows, risk skewed to the downside
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1670 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased during US trading hours, following dismal US employment-related data.
XAU/USD catches a bid at $1850 but the retracement may not be over
Gold has been moving in a downward trajectory since the greenback strength kicked in on 1st September. Since then, the greenback has broken out of consolidation zones in EUR/USD and most of the other majors.
WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook
WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...
Bitcoin and Ethereum rebound strongly and are poised for further gains
Bitcoin confirmed a 4-hour bear flag that got almost no continuation and went straight into a massive move towards $10,700. Similarly, Ethereum also bounced back up, although its bounce is comparatively weaker, it is trading at $347.