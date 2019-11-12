GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2857
- UK employment data came in mixed, with wages’ growth below the market’s expectations.
- The United Kingdom will publish its latest inflation data this Wednesday.
The GBP/USD pair held within familiar levels this Tuesday, as UK signs were mixed. The kingdom released employment data, with the unemployment rate down to 3.8% in the three months to September, while employment fell by 58K in the same period, beating the market’s expectations. However, wages growth was weaker than expected, up by 3.6% YoY including and excluding bonus. Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage got hit by Nicola Sturgeon after his decision not to contest seat that where won by the Tories in the 2017 general election, although he refused to make additional concessions. Mrs Sturgeon is concerned that a Tories’ victory will play against her desire for Scotland’s independence.
The United Kingdom will release October Inflation data this Wednesday. The monthly CPI is seen down by 0.1%, while the yearly reading is seen at 1.6%, slightly below the previous 1.7% reading. Core annual CPI is seen steady at 1.7%.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is ending the day little changed in the 1.2850 price zone, having traded within Monday’s range. The pair met support at the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance but held below its previous highs. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is confined to a tight range between directional moving averages, with a flat 100 SMA capping advances. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart offer a neutral-to-positive stance, bouncing just modestly from around their midlines.
Support levels: 1.2820 1.2785 1.2750
Resistance levels: 1.2895 1.2920 1.2950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling to hold above 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair is trading at one-month lows just above the 1.1000 level, undermined by softer-than-expected EU data and persistent uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD stuck around 1.2850
The Pound traded lifeless this Tuesday, confined to familiar levels against most rival despite mixed employment data and mounting tensions heading into December’s election.
USD/JPY hits fresh lows under 109.00 as Wall Street erases gains
The USD/JPY pair printed fresh lows during the American session as equity prices moved off highs in Wall Street.
US Dollar Index keeps gains around 98.30 ahead of Trump’s speech
The greenback keeps the bid tone unchanged on Tuesday and is now trading around 98.30 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
RBNZ Rate Decision Preview: The Federal Reserve pause may be infectious
The RBNZ is predicted to reduce the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%. If completed it would be the third cut this year and bring the reductions to 1.0% since the bank began in May.