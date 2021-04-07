GBP/USD Current price: 1.3731
- UK authorities said the risk of blood clots from the AstraZeneca shot is higher for under-30s.
- The March UK Markit Service PMI came in at 56.3, slightly below the 56.8 expected.
- GBP/USD is bearish in the near-term, pressuring a support level at 1.3720.
The GBP/USD plunged to 1.3728, as several factors combined to put pressure on the pound. The March UK Markit Service PMI came in at 56.3, below the 56.8 expected, although still within expansion levels. The European Medicines Agency finalized its review of the AstraZeneca vaccine and concluded that blood clots are a “very rare side effect” of the shot. The UK said that the risk of blood clots is higher for under-30s, and the local authority recommended providing a different vaccine for that age group. Meanwhile, the UK has started using the Moderna vaccine after buying 17 million doses of the jab.
In the meantime, the greenback remained under selling pressure, as US Treasury yields remained subdued, while equities traded with a soft tone, with most major indexes down for the day. On Thursday, Markit will publish the March Construction PMI, foreseen at 54.6 from 53.3 in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades near its daily lows around 1.3740 as the day comes to an end, firmly bearish according to the 4-hour chart. In the mentioned time frame, the pair has extended its slump below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA turning south between the longer ones. Technical indicators reached oversold readings, the Momentum maintaining its downward strength and the RSI stable at around 31, all of which support another leg lower, mainly on a break below 1.3720, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.3720 1.3680 1.3640
Resistance levels: 1.3770 1.3810 1.3865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains near 1.1900 post-FOMC Minutes
The US Federal Reserve document passed unnoticed, with EUR/UD stuck around 1.1880 as US President Joe Biden addresses the nation. Weaker US Treasury yields maintain the dollar under pressure.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.38, extending its losses as US yields resume their gains. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD loses bullish momentum
XAU/USD trades in a relatively tight channel on Wednesday. Modest rebound seen in US Treasury bond yields limits gold's upside.
XRP faces massive profit-taking after 100% rally
The Ripple price had one of the craziest rallies in the past three days, jumping by 100% to a three-year high of $1.19. Despite the ongoing SEC lawsuit against Ripple, XRP holders have grown confident in the digital asset and managed to push it above several important resistance levels.
Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty
Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks – PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.